Trevor Noah Off the Record Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Popular South African comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has announced an extensive tour for 2023.
Titled as Off the Record Tour, it will kick off next year on January 20, at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia and will run through the entire year, concluding on December 3 at The Masonic in San Francisco. Trevor Noah will also make stops across the US in Austin, New Orleans and New York, among other cities.
Most of the shows on the tour are being produced by Live Nation, with tickets for the tour being available from November 18, 2022, at 11:00 am EST on LiveNation.com or via Trevor Noah's official website. Attendees can sign up for the artist's presale from November 16 at 11:00 am EST from Noah’s official website.
Trevor Noah's Off the Record 2023 tour dates
- January 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
- February 10, 2023 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
- March 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- March 9, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre
- March 24, 2023 – Durham, NC – DPAC
- March 31, 2023 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
- April 5, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- April 6, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- April 7, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- April 8, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
- April 10, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- April 11, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- April 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- April 13, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
- April 20, 2023 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
- April 27, 2023 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
- April 28, 2023 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
- April 29, 2023 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center
- May 4, 2023 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
- May 5, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- May 10, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- May 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
- May 19, 2023 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre
- May 26, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
- June 2, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
- October 6, 2023 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
- October 9, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- October 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- October 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- October 20, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- October 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
- November 1, 2023 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater
- November 3, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
- November 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
- November 13, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
- November 14, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
- November 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- December 1, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- December 2, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- December 3, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Trevor Noah was announced as the host of The Daily Show in succession to Jon Stewart. The show has been nominated for and won several Emmy Awards over the years.
Noah has written, produced and starred in 12 comedy specials for Netflix, with the latest special titled Trevor Noah: Son Of Patricia receiving a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show and a Grammy Award nomination.
Trevor Noah has also authored the #1 New York Times bestseller Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood in 2019.
Earlier in September-end, Trevor Noah announced that he would quit the Daily Show, which he hosted on Comedy Central for nearly seven years. His upcoming project, I Wish You Would, is scheduled to premiere on November 22, 2022, on Netflix.