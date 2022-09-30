Why is Trevor Noah leaving 'The Daily Show?' Host plans to exit program after seven years

South African comedian Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show after seven years of hosting it. The 38-year-old joined the Comedy Central show in 2015 after taking over from Jon Stewart.

While appearing on the September 29, 2022, taping of the show, Noah made the special announcement. As he expressed gratitude towards his viewers, the audience and the show, he said his experience had been "truly wild."

He added that when he first began hosting the show, people thought it was a "crazy bet" but added that it has been an amazing journey for him. Noah also pointed out all the experiences he went through in his seven years of hosting the show. He saw everything from the presidency of Donald Trump to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about why he planned to leave, the host said that after seven years, he realized that his "time was up but in the most beautiful way." He added:

“I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. One of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh particularly when the stories are shitty on the worst days."

Trevor Noah hinted on doing stand-up comedy after leaving the show

While no official announcement was made as to what Trevor Noah will do after The Daily Show, during his September 29 segment he said that he missed other parts of his that he wants to explore. Noah said:

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, stand-up was dead. And when I got back out there again, I realized there’s another part of my life I wanted to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries, I miss putting on shows. I’m not disappearing, don’t worry. If I owe you money, I’ll pay you.”

However, Noah said that he will continue hosting the show "for the time being."

Trevor Noah's announcement to leave The Daily Show comes after James Corden announced his plans to exit The Late Late Show and Samantha Bee's show, Full Frontal, got canceled.

As per Variety, a Comedy Central spokesperson addressed Trevor Noah's future exit from the show and said:

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps."

They added that the channel is excited for the next chapter of The Daily Show.

According to his website, Trevor Noah is scheduled to perform live in South Africa from August 31, 2023 to September 15, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far