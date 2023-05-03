"The world has been saved": Twitter relieved as Saturday Night Live shut down amid writers' strike

Writers Strike 2023 has spelled disaster for the latest production of Saturday Night Live. The strike is currently gaining considerable momentum and means trouble for the film and TV industry. There are a number of reasons for the strike, with the primary being that writers are looking for fair compensation. They claim that due to the popularity of streaming services, their earnings have taken a massive toll.

For TV shows, writers are often paid on a per-episode basis. While broadcast series once produced 22 or more installments each season, the streaming series typically comprise more than eight to 13 episodes. It is speculated that more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have gone on strike.

Due to this, Saturday Night Live has been delayed indefinitely and even the Pete Davidson episode has been canceled. However, this certainly didn't stop netizens from poking fun at the show.

Saturday Night Live delayed indefinitely: Netizens respond to the show's struggle

Saturday Night Live has been one of the most popular American late-night live television sketch comedy, political satire, and variety shows since the 1970s, with millions watching it worldwide. Countless guests have been featured, and the show has presented viewers with numerous memorable moments over the years.

Unfortunately, fans claim that the show's best years are far behind it. According to viewers, for more than a decade, the show's quality has drastically dipped. The dialogues have been deemed sub-par and, sometimes, even atrocious. Fans have complained about the humor being outdated, and that they need fresh and talented writers to keep the show going.

Here is how fans on Twitter responded to the news under the original post, shared by Discussing Cinema.

Fans are celebrating the fact that Saturday Night Live is having a difficult time airing owing to the writers strike 2023. They showed hardly any remorse and claimed that the show had it coming for a long time. Many dropped the ball on the show years ago and wondered how some people still enjoyed what they labeled as washed-up product.

Saturday Night Live synopsis and other details

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Saturday Night Live reads,

"Live from New York for more than four decades, celebrity hosts join an award-winning ensemble cast to perform comedic sketches, satirical news and digital shorts, alongside popular musical acts. Capturing the pop-culture zeitgeist, the show's sketches and segments often go viral the next day."

It further states,

"Over the years, cast members have included Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon, Seth Meyers, Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, and many more, as well as recurring guests such as Alec Baldwin, Melissa McCarthy and Steve Martin. From executive producer Lorne Michaels, "SNL" is widely considered an American late-night institution and continues to earn critical praise."

The show was created by Lorne Michaels and has had several dedicated directors over the years.

