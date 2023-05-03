Marvel fans predict Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 box office collection ahead of film's release

The fabled Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is back with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third and final installment of the trilogy by James Gunn. The first part of the film was released back in 2014 and won hearts immediately with its offbeat set of characters and fun premise. Of course, things got much more integrated in the following years, with the Guardians becoming an integral part of the Avengers.

The third and final part of the film is all set to release in theaters on May 5, 2023. Of course, the excitement for this is quite high, with fans already predicting several things, including the box office collection after the film's premiere. A report from multiple sources has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is tracking an estimated box office opening of $250M+ worldwide. If this does happen, it could go on to become one of the most successful MCU films of all time.

The upcoming volume of the popular franchise is also set to see some new important characters, who could prove to be crucial for the future of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

How are fans reacting to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 box office prediction?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is easily one of the most anticipated films from the MCU. The box office prediction has thrown the internet into a guessing game, giving fans a platform to express their excitement.

Marvel has seen a dip in quality in recent years. The studio could not match up with the previous caliber after the release of Avengers: Endgame. However, as this is James Gunn's way of bowing out, fans are expecting another great round of action from the MCU.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the new Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Twitter)

Previously, the first film, Guardians of the Galaxy, managed to reach an estimated $232.3 million. The second part, released in 2017, managed to earn a reported amount of $384.4 million worldwide. In short, these films have always been quite successful in raking in box office numbers, and it remains to be seen how the third film fares in this regard.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will soon arrive in theaters near you. Stay tuned.

