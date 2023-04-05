The future of Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) appears promising. The franchise's original film was released in 2014 and quickly gained popularity due to its humor, action, and sci-fi elements.

Guardians of the Galaxy has become a beloved franchise among fans. Following the success of the second film, the director decided to create a third installment, which is expected to be released somewhat around the middle of this year.

The franchise's upcoming third installment is being written and directed by James Gunn, who was also responsible for the first two prequels. However, it has been confirmed that this will be the last film for this particular iteration of the Guardians, resulting in an emotional conclusion for fans.

Guardians of the Galaxy: A cosmic future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The future of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU looks bright and exciting, and fans can expect to see more of their adventures in the coming years. While we don't have many concrete details about the group's coming years, fans can expect to see them back in action in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and possibly in other Marvel movies or TV shows down the line.

The third sequel is set to be released in May 2023 and will be the conclusion of the current Guardians trilogy. It is speculated that the movie will focus on the character of Rocket and that it will tie up loose ends from the previous two films.

The third sequel is set to release in May 2023 and will be the conclusion of the current Guardians trilogy. (Image via Marvel)

There have been rumors and speculation about a potential spin-off or sequel featuring some of the supporting characters from the franchise. One such rumor involves a potential Rocket and Groot spin-off series for Disney+, and there is a possibility of a Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off series being developed. However, no official announcements have been made regarding this.

As they continue to play a significant role in the MCU, there is a possibility of them crossing paths with other Marvel characters. They have already crossed over with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The third sequel may also set up future crossover events.

Unlike most other superheroes in the MCU, the Guardians are not traditional superheroes with powers and abilities beyond those of normal humans. They are a group of misfits, including a talking raccoon and a sentient tree, who come together to form a team and save the galaxy.

What is special about Guardians of the Galaxy?

The Guardians are not traditional superheroes with powers and abilities beyond those of normal humans. (Image via Marvel)

The group is known for its humor and wit, which sets them all apart from the more serious tone of other superhero movies in the MCU. Their lighthearted banter and comedic antics provide a refreshing change of pace.

Their movies are also known for their emotionally-driven storytelling, particularly in exploring themes of family, grief, and redemption. The relationships between the various members of the team are complex and nuanced, making for compelling character development.

Unlike many other MCU movies, they take place largely in the cosmic realm, exploring the vast and mysterious reaches of space. This opens up a world of new possibilities and allows for a different type of storytelling.

