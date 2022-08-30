10 most followed K-pop groups on Twitter as of August 2022

Social media is a wizard's wand that K-pop groups swish and flick to reach out to their fandoms. From promoting their latest works to revealing their candid personalities, idols make the most of their social media platforms.

One such platform, Twitter, is hugely popular among netizens worldwide. Not only did its exponential growth aid in bringing like-minded people, it also bridged the gap between artists and their fandoms. Detailed updates about their diet, favorite games, and favorite clothing pieces fostered a beautiful connection.

Ten most followed K-pop groups on Twitter: BTS, TWICE, and more

10) Stray Kids (8.3 million)

Stray Kids made their pre-debut with Mixtape in January 2018. Subsequently, they officially debuted on March 25, 2018, with the EP I Am Not. Currently, the group has over 8.3 million followers on Twitter. Initially, a nine-member band, Woojin, the group's lead vocalist, quit the band in October 2019. The group's most recent work is Time Out, a mixtape released on August 1, 2022.

9) NCT DREAM (8.6 million)

The third sub-unit of the globally-acclaimed K-pop group NCT, NCT DREAM, has over 8.6 million followers on Twitter as of August 2022. The group debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment and has cemented its reputation as stunning performers. The seven-member lineup consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

8) ENHYPEN (9.1 million)

The seven-member boy band ENHYPEN is a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation and was formed through a survival competition show I-Land. This fourth-gen group has a follower count of 9.1 million as of August 2022, and with its growing popularity, it's definite that it will scale new heights. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) Border: Day One.

7) GOT 7 (9.5 million)

The much-acclaimed boy band GOT7 made its debut in January 2014 with the release of their first extended play, Got It?. They gained immediate recognition as their EP peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on Billboard's World Albums Chart.

The seven-member group disbanded on January 19, 2021, but manages to sway fans even today, and the 9.5 million follower count is a testament to the same.

6) NCT (9.8 million)

The never-seen-before group, NCT (Neo Culture Technology), surprised everyone with its 23-member lineup. The group is divided into four sub-units, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, NCT U, and WayV. The first three units debuted in 2016, while WayV, NCT's first Overseas unit, debuted in 2019.

With a follower count of 9.8 million on Twitter, the group is slowly gaining popularity with its thoughtful concepts and spectacular performances.

5) SEVENTEEN (10.1 million)

Known as the self-producing group, SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015, with the extended play 17 Carat. The thirteen-member boy band's spectacular acts have earned them various titles such as 'Theater Kids of K-Pop,' 'Performance Kings,' and 'K-Pop Performance Powerhouse.'

The group's ongoing World Tour 'BE THE SUN' has garnered praise worldwide. From endearing fan interactions to astounding dance performances, they have lived up to the fandom's expectations.

4) TWICE (10.7 million)

Formed through the television program Sixteen, TWICE debuted on October 20, 2015, with their extended play (EP) The Story Begins. The nine-member group's popularity is not hidden from fans, and the 10.7 million follower count reflects that.

They are one of the most admired bands in the industry and the only girl group to cement their name on this list of the most-followed K-pop groups on Twitter. Breaking the seven-year curse mark, they released their 11th mini-album Between 1&2 on August 26, 2022, with Talk That Talk as the lead single.

3) TXT (13 million)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER @TXT_members

I love her bright energy and atmosphere

Thanks Salem🥰 And @salemilese came as a special guest today. How was it!!!I love her bright energy and atmosphereThanks Salem🥰 And @salemilese came as a special guest today. How was it!!!I love her bright energy and atmosphereThanks Salem🥰 https://t.co/YwKpkETMzl

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play The Dream Chapter: Star. The five-member boy band is the only fourth-gen act to rank in the Top 5 most-followed K-pop groups on Twitter as of August 2022.

With a strong 13 million follower count, the Crown singers have shown their prowess as one of the leading K-pop groups. Compared to their BIGHIT seniors BTS, TXT is in the spotlight for the right reasons.

2) EXO (13.1 million)

EXO made their official debut in 2012 under SM Entertainment. Initially, a twelve-member lineup, members Kris, Luhan, and Tao exited from the group individually amid legal battles with the agency.

Often labeled as the 'Kings of K-pop,' EXO has a massive following of 13.1 million on Twitter. With Baekhyun and Chanyeol's military enlistment, only seven members, namely Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Chen, D.O., Kai, and Sehun, are currently active.

1) BTS (47.1 million)

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt This can’t be done without your love and support #VMAs Group of the Year Winner : @BTS_twt Thank you all, ARMY This can’t be done without your love and support😭 #VMAs Group of the Year Winner : @BTS_twt Thank you all, ARMY💜 https://t.co/nIXK22zeJx

The worldwide sensations and international heartthrobs of the South-Korean music industry, BTS, need no introduction. Marking their debut in June 2013, the immensely applauded K-pop group is credited for making K-pop a global phenomenon. The seven-member boy band has left no stone unturned with countless accolades under their name.

From visiting the White House to spread awareness related to hate crimes against Asians to being appointed as the "special presidential envoy" to the UN, BTS is the biggest K-pop group at the moment. The whopping 47.1 million follower count on Twitter is just one feather in their immense crown.

The positive reception that K-pop groups receive from their fandoms is a growing trend that reflects the importance of social media. With the debut of newer groups, the significance has increased manifold.

