"How cruel of them": Fans rage against HYBE following NewJeans' recent Instagram post promoting Coco-Cola amid ongoing boycott

The collaboration between NewJeans and HYBE with Coca-Cola has ignited a wave of controversy, with fans expressing discontent over the group's endorsement amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Campaign photos posted on the group's official Instagram showcased the members endorsing Coca-Cola, triggering a swift backlash from fans who felt that such an association contradicted their stance on the sensitive geopolitical issue.

The uproar extended beyond NewJeans to HYBE, the entertainment company managing the group, as fans scrutinized their decision to proceed with this endorsement, especially given the current state of the conflict. Hashtags like #BoycottNewJeans and #BoycottHYBE gained traction among netizens and some fans who disapproved of the group's collaboration with Coca-Cola.

However, a segment of the fandom defended the quintet, emphasizing that the group, being under the management of HYBE, had little say in such brand deals.

NewJeans finds itself amid controversy concerning its recent endorsement of Coca-Cola

This recent incident of NewJeans getting sponsored by Coca-Cola echoed a similar controversy involving HYBE's other girl group, LE SSERAFIM, endorsing Starbucks amid similar calls for a boycott. Fans increasingly perceived these decisions as reflective of HYBE's pursuit of profit without considering the broader ethical implications.

While supportive of the former girl group, some fans expressed disappointment in the group's decision as well, expecting most of them, as adults, to voice concerns or dissent against such controversial endorsements.

The focal point of criticism shifted towards Coca-Cola's alleged support for Israel and its operations on disputed Palestinian land. The country has been accused of participating in an "illegal occupation," contributing to the mounting anger among people all over the world, including K-pop fans.

The situation drew parallels with Nestlé's past controversy, where the company had taken the step of temporarily closing an Israeli production plant to alleviate tensions.

Fans took to the group's Instagram post to voice their discontent, using the comments section to express their disappointment with groups' alignment with Coca-Cola. The calls for action were directed at HYBE, urging the label to reconsider and cancel the endorsement alongside the Starbucks collaboration.

The discontent among fans extended to a demand for a complete boycott of the group unless corrective actions were taken promptly. The disappointment was amplified by the group's song Zero, released for Coca-Cola in April, which fans felt clashed with the values represented by this endorsement.

HYBE found itself under increasing criticism for controversial endorsements, the perceived mistreatment of idols, and a lack of consideration for global sentiments.

In summary, the endorsement controversy involving NewJeans, HYBE, and Coca-Cola has sparked a significant backlash from fans, emphasizing the growing expectation for entertainment companies to align with ethical values and consider the sentiments of their diverse global audience.

