"HYBE STOP SABOTAGING JUNGKOOK": Fans enraged after the company allegedly fails to credit the GOLDEN singer and removes music from several platforms

Fans of the BTS maknae Jungkook have taken to social media to address an alleged issue regarding the singer's credits on several platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Concerning the BTS members’ solo album GOLDEN and its titular tune, fans demanded proper credits as the agency HYBE LABELS allegedly failed to do so.

Following the YouTube activity of the company's channel, fans noticed how he had not been credited for the official music videos of his solo song Standing Next to You. Furthermore, they also highlighted that his songs from the solo album GOLDEN have been removed from the music section of Instagram.

On January 12, Fans expressed their anger and disappointment in the agency because despite raising the issue on social media for months, the agency has not responded. Like many other keywords, fans started trending "HYBE STOP SABOTAGING JUNGKOOK" on X.

Fans react as BTS' agency allegedly fails to credit Jungkook (Image Via @daily_jkupadte/X)

Fans react as BTS’ agency allegedly fails to credit Jungkook on his solo songs

Jungkook made his grandiose solo debut in July last year with the highly popular song Seven. Later, he released his first solo album GOLDEN in November. Fans observed that his songs allegedly do not display his name in many places in the credit section.

Fans highlighted that YouTube showcases copyrighted material used in videos created by general users and the information regarding the same is also displayed below. However, as reported by Top Star News, an incident occurred where music information was not displayed when general users used the Standing Next to You sound.

Reportedly credits did not appear on the official music videos including the choreography video and Standing Next to You Usher Remix version performance video. According to the reports, fans raised the issue concerning the Euphoria singer's credits since the beginning of December, however, the agency has not made any official response.

This has enraged fans online as they demand the issue regarding Jungkook's credits be fixed as soon as possible. They trended multiple phrases to make sure this issue reached the agency. They have also tagged the authorities of the agency including Chairman Bang Si-hyuk and Scooter Braun to bring this to their attention.

Here are some of the reactions:

Moreover, the audio of his solo songs on Instagram which can be used for posting photos, reels, and stories displayed an error. This error appeared in August during the release of Seven and fans have been raising this issue since then, however, this issue has not been fixed. Reportedly many songs from GOLDEN show similar errors on Instagram audio.

HYBE LABELS or BIGHIT MUSIC are yet to make a response to the allegations.