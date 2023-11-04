"They were actually successful from the beginning": Bang Si-hyuk clears out the air regarding BTS' success during its rookie years

The founder of HYBE Entertainment, music executive Bang Si Hyuk spoke about BTS' early years on the chat program You Quiz on the Block on November 1, 2023. The program, presented by comedians, Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, was aired on tvN and featured Bang Si-hyuk along with the founder of JYP Entertainment Park Jin-young.

Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of HYBE, set the record straight and pointed out that while people would imagine that BTS wasn't popular at the time of their debut, that wasn't the case. He said that while it might make for a compelling narrative, the band came back from the US quite successful having won every rookie award in the first year of their debut.

"People think BTS didn’t do well initially, bu they were actually successful from the beginning. I know it sounds like a good story to say that they weren’t successful in the beginning but that they returned from the U.S. having succeeded. But that’s not it at all. They received all the rookie awards in the first year and were very successful." (as translated by Koreaboo)

It is understandable how this misunderstanding may have arisen. The seven-member group distributed fliers for a free show. This is one of the narratives lauded by fans and media outlets to emphasize the group's struggles and supposed misfortunes during their debut period.

BTS forged its own path toward rewriting history right from its first year

Bang Si-hyuk revealed during his appearance on You Quiz on the Block, that the company was on the verge of bankruptcy before the boyband's debut. At the time, the company, previously known as BigHit owed more than ₩10 billion (USD $7.4 million). The founder confessed that he was fortunate to be able to debut BTS which led to the company's enormous success.

However, the Los Angeles Times recounted that due to the intense competition in K-pop, group probabilities of success were fairly slim. BTS members had to face public bullying, performance blunders, and imposter syndrome.

Critics were disparaging the group in internet forum comments sections even before they appeared on a televised showcase. Meanwhile, only a few dozen people showed out for their debut performance. The septet also faced rejection from more experienced musicians and colleagues, despite winning many major Korean music awards in 2013 and the award for Best New Artist.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the group's biography, Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS, claims that nobody in the business would talk to them. The group was also unable to make friends, and their nights consisted of giving brief speeches of gratitude at contest podiums before being driven back to their dormitory.

Billboard stated in June 2022 that HYBE has relied less and less on BTS as its primary revenue generator in recent years. However, the group still accounted for more than 80% of the company's earnings in 2020. There was additional pressure to be HYBE's revenue driver once it was formally established as a publicly traded entity on the Korea Exchange in October 2020.

HYBE also acquired Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings for $1 billion at the same time—the music producer behind BTS Jungkook's global hits such as Standing Next To You and SEVEN.

In August 2021, the South China Morning Post mentioned, that SUGA, nearly left the company while still a trainee at BitHit Entertainment. During an appearance on Weekly Idol, SUGA rapped on a self-written song for Donny and Cony, the hosts, whom he looked up to.

Midway through, the duo abruptly ended the song and insisted it was "not their style." They even turned down SUGA's request to make use of it for their own solo promotional activities. These instances speak volumes about the struggles that the group had to face throughout their career. Fans also note that it was due to all these experiences that made BTS strive for success.

BTS faced humiliation and mockery in the K-Pop industry but ended up giving a speech at the White House on anti-Asian hate crime

BTS became the first K-Pop group and Asian artist to be invited to speak at the White House on May 31, 2023, in honor of the last day of AANHPI Heritage Month. Group members Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend the press conference.

They held a 35-minute discussion with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office after giving the opening speech in front of over 100 journalists from across the world. They discussed the significance of speaking out against anti-Asian hate crimes.

This is a demonstration of the group's unwavering dedication to producing music that was inspired by their own experiences of being shunned and mistreated. Their songs struck a chord with listeners all over the world and paved the way for them to speak out against Asian discrimination at the White House and at UNICEF.

Additionally, in 2019, The Korea Times pointed out that although the septet has the ability to sell out enormous stadiums at present, it wasn't always relatively easy to persuade people to come to see them perform.

The group was seen in episode 7 of the reality show, American Hustle Life, in 2014, where they previously had to distribute flyers down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles to invite people to a free performance. In order to learn more about rap music and culture, the band accomplished assignments throughout the show, which aired on the massive Korean broadcaster Mnet.

However, what got lost in translation on American Hustle Life was that the septet distributed fliers as part of a mission. Additionally, at the time, their fans had to wait overnight to watch the group perform because of the limited capacity of the affiliated 'Show And Prove' performance.

Although the group faced its fair share of ordeals, it is important to highlight that they won a number of rookie honors. These included the 2014 Golden Disc Awards, the 2023 MAMA Awards, and the Rookie of The Year 2013 at Melon Music Awards 2013.

They also won the So-Loved Awards 2013 – Best Debut Male & Best Single Album (2COOL4SKOOL) and the Rookie of the Year 2013 – 5th KPOP Convention (PHILIPPINE KPOP Awards). The BTS ARMY has highlighted other parts of the show where the group members Jin, Taehyung, and J-Hope had to clean a yacht while Namjoon and Jimin were tasked to clean hotel toilets.

Bang Si-hyuk cleared the air on the show, You Quiz on the Block, and hinted that perhaps the company's financial issues most likely contributed to the misconception. The expenses associated with launching and sustaining a group can leave smaller businesses with debts amounting to millions.

He clarified that although the group had its share of hurdles, their music has always been well-received and appreciated by fans since their debut.

The group has taken a momentary hiatus from group activities to fulfill their military duties. BTS members Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are actively serving in the military while the remaining members Jimin, Taehyung, Namjoon, and Jungkook will announce their enlistment by the end of 2023.