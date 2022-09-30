Fans reminisce BTS and Coolio’s 2014 meet in America as the latter unexpectedly passes away at 59

BTS and Coolio, the duo one would least expect to know each other, spent weeks with each other in America in 2014. The now-K-pop giants met with the Gangsta’s Paradise rapper during their reality show American Hustle Life in which they moved to the US to learn about hip-hop culture.

The Grammy-winning rapper passed away on September 28. According to his manager, Jarez Posey, he was found unresponsive in a friend’s house in Los Angeles. As tributes poured in for the rapper, BTS ARMY was one of the fandoms that thanked him for his learnings given to the now-K-pop giants.

José/JK Mixtape⁷ @TheJose8A Rest In Peace Coolio. Thank you for taking the time to teach BTS and others about music and artistry. Rest In Peace Coolio. Thank you for taking the time to teach BTS and others about music and artistry. 💜https://t.co/010qpv3MdH

The Dynamite singers met Coolio in 2014, just a year after their debut in American Hustle Life. ARMYs remembered the American rapper for being a mentor and continued to cheer for them even after the show.

ARMYs bring BTS and Coolio’s time together in American Hustle Life to the limelight

American Hustle Life, released in 2014, is a bittersweet memory for ARMYs. Fans believe the production team crossed boundaries in several instances, but they were also happy to watch the Fake Love singers live the American hip-hop life.

In one episode of American Hustle Life, BTS and Coolio shared some fun and inspirational moments. The then-rookie K-pop idols performed their debut song No More Dream, earned praise from him, made him traditional Korean food, learnt hip hop culture, and more.

Towards the end of their journey, hip-hop legend Coolio gave BTS an important piece of advice, one that BTS continues to follow. He said,

“Boys, I already told you, the most important thing, keep on pumpin' your heart. Stay dedicated to your crafts, stay dedicated to your life. So if the music is your life, you must be very dedicated to it.”

He further added:

“If you are doing music, if you are doing some type of art, and if you’re doing it for the money, or doing it for your fame, forget about it. Do it because you love it.” (sic)

lea⁷ @seokjinbit forever gonna treasure the fact that BTS actually met the Hip-hop legend Coolio



Coolio taught them so much and inspired them so much to this day as well. Rest In Power legend forever gonna treasure the fact that BTS actually met the Hip-hop legend CoolioCoolio taught them so much and inspired them so much to this day as well. Rest In Power legend https://t.co/1Tp5je0Ud1

On July 8, 2014, the American hip-hop legend posted a photo with the K-pop group on his Twitter account. It was one of the few photos of BTS and Coolio, however, it only had three members, Jimin, Jung Kook, and j-hope.

Another photo, posted on July 31, 2014, was a selfie of the rapper and BTS’ sunshine songwriter-rapper, j-hope.

The legendary American rapper supported the K-pop group from the very start. The bond between BTS and Coolio shone bright even when the former began appearing on Western interview shows and the latter did not forget to praise them for carving the way for future K-pop idols.

ARMYs shared their gratitude, saying that they appreciated the artist for appearing on the show and showing the Fake Love singers “what hop-hop really is.” Although they continue to have their inhibitions with American Hustle Life, they still acknowledge that it was a monumental part in BTS’ career. The story of BTS and Coolio was one for history.

아세라 ⁷✘ (a.k.a. At least we have Quinta & Watcher) @Asela24Sakura I vaguely knew who Coolio was but it wasn’t until I watched American Hustle Life when he mentored BTS back in 2014. Yes, the show was cringy but I really appreciate how Coolio (and Warren G) broke down to BTS what hip-hop really is. Rest In Peace, Coolio.

I vaguely knew who Coolio was but it wasn’t until I watched American Hustle Life when he mentored BTS back in 2014. Yes, the show was cringy but I really appreciate how Coolio (and Warren G) broke down to BTS what hip-hop really is. Rest In Peace, Coolio.https://t.co/z7tO6UfE8Y

Just Your Friendly Dark Reborn River Twig @sierrastromkvis @TheJose8A Truly an inspirational mentor for the boys, not only as artists, but as people too. I'll never forget when in AHL he and the crew helped teach BTS about working hard and earning your pay and then making the selfless decision to give that money to the less fortunate. I had chills. @TheJose8A Truly an inspirational mentor for the boys, not only as artists, but as people too. I'll never forget when in AHL he and the crew helped teach BTS about working hard and earning your pay and then making the selfless decision to give that money to the less fortunate. I had chills.

vian @W0LFTAE AHS was not perfect but it was monumental in BTS’ career—a dream come true to them being hip hop lovers. “Stay dedicated to your crafts, stay dedicated to your life. If music is your life, you must be dedicated to it.” And they did.



RIP Coolio AHS was not perfect but it was monumental in BTS’ career—a dream come true to them being hip hop lovers. “Stay dedicated to your crafts, stay dedicated to your life. If music is your life, you must be dedicated to it.” And they did. RIP Coolio https://t.co/1BQL0nzebS

☆ndrea⁷🇲🇽🇺🇸 JIMTOBER 10/13 🥳 @drealuvsmusic

from,

armys coolio helped Bts navigate the music world from the western view so thank you never goes unappreciated. Rest In Peace COOLIO 🕊from,armys coolio helped Bts navigate the music world from the western view so thank you never goes unappreciated. Rest In Peace COOLIO 🕊from,armys💜 https://t.co/bGVc9UtskG

In other news, BTS’ SUGA trended on Twitter with 1.09 million tweets as fans gushed over his meeting with Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry at NBA Japan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far