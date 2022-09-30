Fans reminisce BTS and Coolio’s 2014 meet in America as the latter unexpectedly passes away at 59

BTS and Coolio, the duo one would least expect to know each other, spent weeks with each other in America in 2014. The now-K-pop giants met with the Gangsta’s Paradise rapper during their reality show American Hustle Life in which they moved to the US to learn about hip-hop culture.
The Grammy-winning rapper passed away on September 28. According to his manager, Jarez Posey, he was found unresponsive in a friend’s house in Los Angeles. As tributes poured in for the rapper, BTS ARMY was one of the fandoms that thanked him for his learnings given to the now-K-pop giants.
The Dynamite singers met Coolio in 2014, just a year after their debut in American Hustle Life. ARMYs remembered the American rapper for being a mentor and continued to cheer for them even after the show.
ARMYs bring BTS and Coolio’s time together in American Hustle Life to the limelight
American Hustle Life, released in 2014, is a bittersweet memory for ARMYs. Fans believe the production team crossed boundaries in several instances, but they were also happy to watch the Fake Love singers live the American hip-hop life.
In one episode of American Hustle Life, BTS and Coolio shared some fun and inspirational moments. The then-rookie K-pop idols performed their debut song No More Dream, earned praise from him, made him traditional Korean food, learnt hip hop culture, and more.
Towards the end of their journey, hip-hop legend Coolio gave BTS an important piece of advice, one that BTS continues to follow. He said,
“Boys, I already told you, the most important thing, keep on pumpin' your heart. Stay dedicated to your crafts, stay dedicated to your life. So if the music is your life, you must be very dedicated to it.”
He further added:
“If you are doing music, if you are doing some type of art, and if you’re doing it for the money, or doing it for your fame, forget about it. Do it because you love it.” (sic)
On July 8, 2014, the American hip-hop legend posted a photo with the K-pop group on his Twitter account. It was one of the few photos of BTS and Coolio, however, it only had three members, Jimin, Jung Kook, and j-hope.
Another photo, posted on July 31, 2014, was a selfie of the rapper and BTS’ sunshine songwriter-rapper, j-hope.
The legendary American rapper supported the K-pop group from the very start. The bond between BTS and Coolio shone bright even when the former began appearing on Western interview shows and the latter did not forget to praise them for carving the way for future K-pop idols.
ARMYs shared their gratitude, saying that they appreciated the artist for appearing on the show and showing the Fake Love singers “what hop-hop really is.” Although they continue to have their inhibitions with American Hustle Life, they still acknowledge that it was a monumental part in BTS’ career. The story of BTS and Coolio was one for history.
In other news, BTS’ SUGA trended on Twitter with 1.09 million tweets as fans gushed over his meeting with Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry at NBA Japan.