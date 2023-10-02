"Fandom hug": Fans are ecstatic as BTS won five awards at the prestigious The Fact Music Awards 2023

BTS won five top honors at The Fact Music Awards (TFMA) on October 2, 2023, demonstrating their standing as a force in the music business. These victories were reported before the prestigious award presentation slated for October 10, 2023. The group's wins in all the categories once again established their widespread global appeal and unwavering fan devotion, who were excited about the same.

As soon as fans learned about the group's wins, they took to social media to share their joy and excitement about it. While some said that they were proud of their idols, others were extremely happy about the win, with one fan even saying:

Expand Tweet

However, it wasn't just the band that won multiple awards even BTS members, Jinin and Tae-hyung (aka V) won an award each. While Jimin won the Idol Plus Popularity Award with 36% votes at The Face Music Awards 2023. His votes ranked the highest among all nominees and the win made him the first Korean solo artist to achieve so in K-Pop history.

Meanwhile, V's R&B song Slow Dancing from his debut solo album LAYOVER won the Best Fall Music award category. Additionally, Min Yoongi aka SUGA was one of the nominees for the Idol Plus Popularity Award category as well.

Other victories by the group include Best Music Summer for Take Two by BTS, Fan N Star Choice Group, and Most Voted Artist for BTS.

"We bring awards home": Fans are euphoric as they helped BTS win in this fan-voting award ceremony

As mentioned earlier, the Fact Music Awards 2023 are scheduled for October 10, 2023, in Seoul, at South Korea's Incheon Namdong Gymnasium. While it isn't clear which BTS members will attend the event, fans are speculating if V will attend the ceremony that will honor BTS with physical awards for their accomplishments.

The Fact Music Awards, hosted by The Fact and put together by Fan N Star, honor the role that Korean singers, actors, and stars played in creating the Hallyu wave. In order to choose the winners, the awards take into account information gathered from Circle—formerly known as Gaon—fan votes, and input from a panel of distinguished judges.

The BTS ARMY flooded social media with congratulatory messages and praises for BTS as fans voted for their favorite group and made the victories possible.

It is a huge win for the Bangtan fandom as well for the K-Pop group to win it as a group that is currently on a hiatus. It is worth noting that three of the seven members of the group are serving in the military while the rest are on solo endeavors.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Numerous categories under the FAN N STAR banner were included in the Fact Music Awards 2023, and the winners in these categories were decided by the audience. These categories were Best Music Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter, FOUR Star Award, Most Votes Award Group/Solo, and FanNstar Choice Award Group/Solo.

The awards show can be watched on IdolPlus in South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia. It will also be broadcast on dTV or Music On! TV in Japan. Fans of K-Pop in Europe or the Middle East can watch on TMA's YouTube channel, while viewers in North America and Latin America can watch on KOOKY.

In other developments, Namjoon, Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung will announce their military enlistment by the end of 2023 as per the official statement given by HYBE Label. The promotions for Namjoon's upcoming second solo album are reported to start in October 2023 while Jungkook's album is speculated to release in November 2023.