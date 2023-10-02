“Congratulations Taehyung”: BTS’ V’s fans celebrate as Slow Dancing wins Best Fall Music at The Fact Music Awards 2023

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, has snagged his first win in the "Best Fall Music" category at The Fact Music Awards 2023 for his title track, Slow Dancing from Layover. He was the seventh and final member of Bangtan to make his solo debut, Layover, on September 8. It has been roughly a month, and BTS’ V has already earned his first award win.

The Layover singer will also be awarded a physical award on stage, although it isn't confirmed whether he will attend the award ceremony. The Fact Music Awards will be held on October 10 at Incheon's Namdong Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

BTS’ V’s fans took to social media to celebrate his incredible achievement. One X (formerly Twitter) user congratulated Taehyung. The tweet was accompanied by the hashtag 'Slow Dancing TMA Win.'

BTS’ V’s multiple fanbases, aka "Tae Crew," unanimously celebrate his first solo win at The Fact Music Awards 2023

BTS’ V’s multiple fanbases, or "Tae Crew," have taken to social media to celebrate Taehyung's first win for Slow Dancing for Best Fall Music at The Fact Music Awards 2023.

The Fact Music Awards is an annual award ceremony hosted by The Fact and organized by Fan N Star. The awards aim to recognize Korean singers, actors, and stars who have contributed to the Hallyu wave. The data is collected from Circle, formerly known as Gaon, with fan votes and a judges panel taken into consideration.

BTS and its members are nominated in multiple categories. Both BTS’ V and Jungkook were nominated in the "TMA Best Music (Fall)" category for their songs Slow Dancing and SEVEN, respectively. BTS’ V has been declared as the winner of the aforementioned category.

V's domestic and international fans worked tirelessly to ensure Slow Dancing won the award. Here are some reactions:

The other categories BTS members are nominated in are the Best ADs Award, FAN N STAR Choice Award (Group), and FAN N STAR Choice Award (Individual) with RM, Jin, J-hope, and Jimin. Bangtan members SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, and Jungkook are nominated for the TMA Idolplus Popularity Award category.

K-pop fans in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Indonesia can watch the awards on IdolPlus. In Japan, it will be telecast on Music On! TV or dTV. K-pop fans in Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam can watch it on Afreeca TV. North American and Latin American viewers can watch on KOOKY, and finally, K-pop fans in Europe or the Middle East can watch on TMA's YouTube channel.

BTS’ V's anti-fan apologizes to the singer after writing hate posts about him

On October 1, BTS member V's anti-fan or hater, who had been spreading malicious rumors and hate comments about him for a long time, posted an apology online. The hater took to the South Korean online forum Nate Pann to write an unconditional apology post about him titled "I apologize to BTS’ V".

The hater, who identifies as Kim Young from Busan, revealed that the Rainy Days singer and BIG HIT MUSIC had initiated legal action against him for spreading rumors about Taehyung.

Kim Young revealed that he saw a certain YouTuber spread hate towards the Singularity singer. He believed that to be the truth and joined in spewing venom against Taehyung on online forums and social media sites, including spreading false rumors about Taehyung.

Furthermore, Kim Young shared that they are preparing to take civil service exams, and the legal case against him will weaken his prospects of being a civil servant; hence, he is apologizing to the Blue crooner and BIG HIT MUSIC.

More information regarding the case will be unveiled in due course of time.