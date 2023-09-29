"Cultural reset": Fans celebrate as BTS’ V’s Layover becomes the fastest album by a K-pop Soloist to surpass 400 million streams on Spotify

Amid the buzz surrounding fellow BTS member Jungkook's latest release, 3D, BTS' V achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 400 million streams on Spotify with his latest solo album, Layover. Officially released on September 8, 2023, this album became the fastest among K-pop soloists to reach this significant Spotify benchmark.

Notably, V accomplished this feat without the support of extensive promotional efforts from his record label, relying on his own efforts to connect with ARMYs and garner their organic support, solidifying his status as one of the most successful K-pop artists to date.

Expand Tweet

BTS' V breaks another Spotify record with Layover

On September 29, 2023, BTS' V added another feather to his cap by achieving an impressive record. This achievement pertains to his debut solo album, Layover, which became the fastest K-pop album to amass 400 million streams on Spotify. V accomplished this remarkable feat in just 21 days, shattering the previous record held by FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid, which took 32 days.

The ascent of V's Layover album on Spotify was marked by exceptional progress. It soared to 200 million streams within just two days of its release, further scaling up to 300 million streams in 10 days. Finally, within a mere 21 days, it crossed the threshold of 400 million streams, cementing its place as one of the most streamed K-pop albums on Spotify.

Expand Tweet

This achievement placed V at the forefront among his BTS peers in terms of Spotify streaming milestones. Topping the list was his album Layover, followed by Jimin's FACE, securing the second position by achieving the milestone in 41 days. Agust-D's(Suga's) D-DAY followed with 96 days to reach the same level.

RM's Indigo and J-Hope's Jack in the Box achieved the feat in 209 days and 220 days, respectively. Notably, Agust-D's previously released album D-2 holds the 6th position, taking 482 days to reach the 400 million streams mark.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions from fans of the star:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

V's Layover album consisted of five songs: Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Slow Dancing, Blue, and For Us. All of these songs succeeded in touching the hearts of fans to their very core. Not to forget, his pet dog Yeontan was the real star of this album.

V's outstanding achievement with Layover on Spotify not only underscores his musical prowess but also highlights his close connection with ARMYs. Through his dedication and the genuine support of his fanbase, the BTS member has carved a unique path in the K-pop industry, setting new records and redefining success in the world of music streaming.

As he continues to leave his mark on the music industry, V's solo career promises to be an exciting journey to watch, both for fans and the broader music community.