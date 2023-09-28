Fans enraged as Kim Tae-hyung's Slow Dancing isn't charting on USA chart

On September 28, 2023, Kim Tae-hyung's fans began trending "ITUNES CORRUPT" on social media in response to the title track Slow Dancing from Layover, which hasn't charted accurately on the USA iTunes chart since its release date, despite fans' continuous purchases.

They initiated this trend to demand a proper investigation into the matter, stating:

"V's USA fans have been purchasing 'SLOW DANCING' on iTunes since its release date, but the song is not charting as expected. @AppleSupport, FIX THIS! @GeffenRecords and @BIGHIT_MUSIC, investigate the issue with 'SLOW DANCING' on the US iTunes chart. We are tired!"

Recently, Kim Tae-hyung's Slow Dancing has faced numerous setbacks, including the song disappearing from the Billboard Global 200 and Excl. US charts, as well as its data being deleted from Spotify on September 14, among other issues.

Fans have encountered significant challenges but have been working diligently to stream Slow Dancing despite these unprecedented obstacles. Now, they have taken to social media to protest against the aforementioned issues.

Fans want justice for all the alleged sabotage against the Kim Tae-hyung's Layover

Continuously, fans are doing their best to stream and purchase the album to improve the idol's rankings on various music charts, including Billboard, Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes, and others.

However, they've encountered numerous inconsistencies and problems with Slow Dancing, leading them to trend hashtags on social media like #iTunesCorrupt, #SpotifyCorrupt, and #HYBECorrupt to voice their concerns and reach out to the agency. Unfortunately, they haven't received any response.

Fans have also noticed that many USA fans who ordered the SD and CD versions of Layover received a different album, impacting the sales and potentially leading to inaccurate rankings on music charts.

Check out how fans are reacting to the ongoing issues of Kim Tae-hyung's Slow Dancing on social media:

Fans have also raised concerns about a fraudulent song with the same title as Slow Dancing that emerged on the iTunes chart, falsely attributed to BTS' V, leading to the removal of the Layover title track from Spotify's charts. Counterfeit Slow Dancing songs have also appeared across various music platforms, including YouTube Music, Spotify, Qobuz, Amazon, and more.

The fans achieved success in compelling Billboard to republish their Billboard Global 200 and Excl. US charts (dated September 30, 2023) after Slow Dancing was initially excluded, despite fans' streaming efforts. Other songs like Love Me Again and Rainy Days were ranked on these music charts.

In the re-published list by Billboard, Kim Tae-hyung's Slow Dancing secured the No. 9 spot on the Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated September 30, 2023).

Kim Tae-hyung also made history as the first K-pop soloist to chart all the tracks from his album Layover on Billboard's Global Excl. US Chart for two consecutive weeks.