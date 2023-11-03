"They're so so good": BTS Jungkook's Standing Next to You dance challenge with TXT's Yeonjun and Hueningkai excites fans

On Friday, November 3, following the release of BTS Jungkook's first solo album, Golden, the idol rolled out a TikTok dance challenge video of the album's title track, Standing Next To You with the TXT members, Yeonjun and Hueningkai. While fans were already in love with the song and its impeccable choreography, they were all the more satisfied and excited to see the idol dance with his labelmates who executed the dance amazingly.

Expand Tweet

Given that Jungkook has been engaging with his labelmates for dance challenges and other promotional content, the release of the video wasn't out of fans' predictions.

However, as BTS shares a much closer relationship with the TXT members in comparison to the other groups under the label, the video was all the more heartwarming for the fans.

BTS Jungkook's Standing Next To You dance challenge with the TXT members, Yeonjun and Hueningkai throws fans into a frenzy

On November 3, 2023, Jungkook rolled out his much-awaited first solo album, Golden, which consisted of eleven songs, including his previously released singles, SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). The title track for the album is Standing Next To You, and fans haven't stopped talking about its several impressive characteristics such as the choreography, lyrics, music video, etc., ever since its release.

Just when fans were earning for the promotional content for the album, the idol released his first dance challenge of the title track, Standing Next To You, with his junior labelmates, TXT's Yeonjun and Hueningkai. Upon viewing the same, fans have not been able to stop talking about how well the two executed the dance and how the choreography of the song, in general, was both show-stopping and powerful.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, fans also celebrated the gain of yet another iconic dance challenge video between the two groups, and are hoping for more such adorable and exciting interactions to come their way.

Previously, Jungkook rolled out a dance challenge video with Taehyun and Yeonjun for his single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), and also participated in TXT's dance challenge for Happily Ever After with the members Beomgyu and Taehyun.

In light of the snippet of Standing Next To You's choreography being revealed, fans have also been eagerly awaiting the official release of the song's full choreography video and are looking forward to the several stage performances that are stacked up for promotions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, TXT also recently made a full-length comeback with their fifth studio album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, which holds Chasing That Feeling as its title track. The album consists of ten songs including their two iconic collaboration with the Jonas Brothers for Do It Like That and Anitta for Back For More.

Given that the group made a full-length comeback after a long time fans have been grandly celebrating the album and enthusiastically listening to it.

As Jungkook moves forward with his promotions, fans hope to see more and more interactions to also simultaneously fall out between him and the TXT members.