"Sweetest Jungkook hyung" Fans gush as TXT's Yeonjun shares his experience meeting the Seven singer on his birthday

In a surprising turn of events, fans became elated when TXT’s Yeonjun shared with his fans, aka MOAs, that Jungkook is the sweetest hyung. On September 14, 2023, Yeonjun went live on Weverse to celebrate his brithday with his fans. During the live, the TXT’s eldest member mentioned having a dinner with Jungkook and Bang PD, the chairman of HYBE, along with the rest of the group, in New Jersey.

"Jungkook hyung also keeps giving me more meat because today is my birthday, he is really a good hyung/brother..I think a brother who takes care of you and gives you more meat is very good."

On September 13, after attending MTV Music Video Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, TXT members were seen having dinner with Bang PD, aka Hitman Bang, and the Seven singer. The video was uploaded as an Instagram story by Bang PD on his personal profile, where he stated:

"There's a spoiler coming. A big one..."

The video showed the BTS member and TOMORROW X TOGETHER having fun over food and drinks along with their staffs. However, the brief footage led fans on a wild goose chase, with both fandoms guessing on what the surprise may be about.

TXT fans expressed their happiness on social media, saying Jungkook has "the sweetest personality"

As evident from the fan reactions that emered on X following Yeonjun's Weverse livestream, MOAs, as well as MOA-ARMY—an acronym used by the fans who are devoted to both BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ARMYs couldn't stop gushing over Yeonjun and Jungkook's sweet interaction.

The fact that this interaction happened on the day of TXT's Yeonjun's birthday made this interaction etched onto the wall of fame for both fandoms. Sharing snippets of Yeonjun's Weverse live where he talked about his hyung, fans expressed their happiness at the duo's interactions.

On September 12, 2023, the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 witnessed numerous K-Pop nominations alongside witnessing many artists create history. One such historic moment was when the BTS member won his first MTV Video Music Award for his debut solo single, Seven (feat. Latto).

In the 26 years of VMAs' history, BTS’ Jungkook has been the first male Korean artist to bag a MTV Video Music Awards Song of Summer in a non-K-Pop genre with his song Seven. Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER won their first VMA for PUSH Performance of the Year.

Furthermore, TOMORROW X TOGETHER aka TXT also performed on Back for More at the VMAs 2023, which will be officially released on September 15, 2023, along with the music video.