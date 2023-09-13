"There's a spoiler!" - Bang PD excites fans with his Instagram story featuring BTS' Jung Kook during their dinner with TXT after the VMAs

On Wednesday, September 13, Bang PD, or Hitman Bang, the producer of HYBE Labels, took to Instagram to upload a story that caused quite a stir on the internet. Following the VMAs, MTV's Video Music Awards, which were held on the same day in New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark, the producer went on a dinner date with his artists, BTS' Jung Kook and TXT.

While fans adored their relationship, the three joined together to not only congratulate Jung Kook and TXT for their win at the VMAs but also celebrate the birthday of TXT's Yeonjun. However, fans' attention soon shifted to the story that Bang PD uploaded, which captured him and Jung Kook at the dinner table alongside the TXT members and came with the caption:

There's a spoiler! A big one ~ ^^

Upon viewing the story, fans naturally went berserk over it as they tried to break down what it alludes to.

Fans excitedly react to Bang PD's Instagram story that hints at a big upcoming project possibly including BTS' Jung Kook and TXT

One of the most honorable awards shows in the Western music industry that brings together artists around the world is MTV's VMAs. It honors the best music videos of the year, placed under several specific categories.

Akin to fans' predictions, both Jung Kook and TXT bagged trophies from the award show. While the former won the category Summer Song of the Year for his debut single, SEVEN feat. Latto, the latter bagged the PUSH Performance of the Year Award.

Given that Jung Kook is the first K-pop soloist and TXT is the first fourth-generation K-pop group to win an award at the VMAs, it becomes all the more of a celebratory occasion for the boys.

As Bang PD held a special dinner for his two artists who won honorable awards at the event, he also shared exciting news with his fans. He also put up a story praising TXT for their debut performance of Back for More feat. Anitta at the VMAs.

Tore the stage today LOL.

With another Instagram story from Bang PD mentioning that there was a big spoiler in the video he posted, fans naturally went feral over the news. Given that Jung Kook has been mentioning there are still more solo releases he's been preparing for the fans, ARMYs wonders if it has to do with the same.

However, though the video didn't include the TXT members, since they also shared the dinner table with them, fans speculate whether it refers to a collaboration between Jung Kook and TXT.

Many fans, however, mostly settle on the speculation that since Jung Kook was seen holding up three fingers, they think a new single or project will be released in three days, which is this Friday. On the other hand, fans also think that the two fingers he held up before showing three fingers could allude to the date being September 23.

With the endless possibilities and theories that fans have been cooking up after the Instagram stories from Bang PD, they've been eagerly looking forward to what the three have in store for them.