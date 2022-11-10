On November 10, 2022, HYBE’s owner and BTS' producer Bang PD lavished praise on Bangtan members during the 2022 HYBE Briefing With The Community video.

The press briefing was held to inform the media, fans, and stakeholders about HYBE’s plans for their roster of artists and update them about new releases and comebacks. Amidst all this, Band PD expressed his gratitude to Bangtan members for being wonderful role models and elevating their, as well as the company's, success.

Additionally, he also thanked the group’s dedicated global fanbase, ARMY, for their continued love and support towards Bangtan. He said:

“BTS is our starting point and the driving force that has made us come this far. We cannot go even one step without ARMY.”

⟭⟬🌞Truxy⁷🌛⟬⟭ (slow) @Truxy "I would like to say, we were able to reach thus far thanks to BTS. They were our starting point and the driving force throughout the way" - Bang PD



The acknowledgement 🥹 "I would like to say, we were able to reach thus far thanks to BTS. They were our starting point and the driving force throughout the way" - Bang PD The acknowledgement 🥹 https://t.co/6SGzXXrWp2

Bang PD called BTS "sort of like family" in HYBE's Briefing With The Community video

This is BIG HIT MUSIC’s first time addressing the media ever since they announced BTS’ plans to enlist in the military on October 17.

Today, Bangtan, as a band, owes its due credit to Bang PD. It was he who personally picked the group's members, starting with RM, SUGA, j-hope, and followed by Jin, Jung Kook, V, and Jimin to complete the seven-member group.

According to ARMYs, Bang PD nurtured Bangtan's musical talent and supported the members in their solo activities and endeavors. Moreover, he usually attended the septet's concerts as part of the audience and cheered for them.

Besides calling BTS members their "starting point" and "driving force," Bang PD revealed Bangtan members are a "sort of family" because they have been through everything together for 10 years now.

Additionally, Bang PD thanked ARMYs for their love and support throughout the years:

"We've went through everything together in the process. Being together for 10 years makes you a sort of family".

ARMYs pointed out that Bang PD has never forgotten to acknowledge Bangtan’s enormous contribution to their own growth and success, as well as the company and country’s growth.

Nova⁷✘ 👩🏾‍🚀💫 @ymkfilter Bang Pd never forgets to show his admiration and love for BTS whether it be his words or simply showing up to their concert Bang Pd never forgets to show his admiration and love for BTS whether it be his words or simply showing up to their concert https://t.co/8N2FpgKqlY

In fact, in RM’s recent interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed that Bang PD has always given importance to music producers and engineers and has nurtured their raw musical talent and creative abilities. This allowed BTS to explore their unique musical voice and color, allowing them to become the superstar group they are known to be today.

Moreover, HYBE’s CEO Park Ji-won detailed the company’s plans for its diverse portfolio of artists, both current and the ones they plan to launch in the future. He confirmed that Bangtan members will focus on their individual activities from now onwards. RM will be the third member to release his solo album this year, after j-hope and Jin. He added:

“Please give lots of encouragement and interest for BTS’s activities”.

순수한 영혼 @btsveshno

#Bangpd Bang pd showing his love and admiration for BTS , calling them the starting point and driving force that made them come this far. He also said that they couldn't take a single step without ARMYs. Thank God bang pd found tannies. BTS exists, that's why ARMYs exist Bang pd showing his love and admiration for BTS , calling them the starting point and driving force that made them come this far. He also said that they couldn't take a single step without ARMYs. Thank God bang pd found tannies. BTS exists, that's why ARMYs exist💜💜#Bangpd https://t.co/ilgfuCY0cQ

Bang PD also revealed that HYBE is committed to pushing the envelope and creating new and exciting content for fans.

To support Bang PD’s statement, the company announced plans to launch a new Japanese boy group. They further added that TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, and New Jeans’ will return shortly with a comeback. Moreover, fans can now look forward to ENHYPEN’s new album and world tour, along with LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming tour.

BTS RM’s upcoming album: What we know so far

bora 💜 (slow) @modooborahae “RM plans to release a solo album shortly after Jin who released a single album. Furthermore, a variety of solo activities are planned for each member. We ask for your attention and support in BTS’s journey ahead.”—HYBE CEO Park Jiwon. “RM plans to release a solo album shortly after Jin who released a single album. Furthermore, a variety of solo activities are planned for each member. We ask for your attention and support in BTS’s journey ahead.”—HYBE CEO Park Jiwon. https://t.co/ast8D93Hzs

BIG HIT MUSIC had earlier ended the media's debate surrounding Bangtan's military by revealing the septet’s intentions of enlisting in the military, starting with Jin. The group's oldest member will enlist by the end of the year, which will be followed by other members. However, before conscripting, the members have solo plans to release an album as a parting gift to their fanbase.

RM is the third member in line this year to release his solo album after j-hope’s Jack in the Box and Jin’s The Astronaut.

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ BTS RM/NAMJOON INSTAGRAM STORY 221109 BTS RM/NAMJOON INSTAGRAM STORY 221109 https://t.co/frps6Fdxah

This will be his first solo album after his two mixtapes, RM (2015) and Mono (2018). It is believed the talented rapper is set to collaborate with a roster of interesting Korean and international artists, including Cherry Filter, BIBI, and Pharrell Williams, among others.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the release of the album yet, the BTS rapper briefly shared that his new album will be a step forward from Mono. It will comprise a record of his twenties and a mix of different genres while keeping his own musical voice intact.

The album is expected to drop on November 25, 2022.

