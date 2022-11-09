A lucky BTS ARMY gets a special shoutout from About Damn Time hitmaker and Bangtan’s friend Lizzo

BTS fan Ashley Martin, who goes by the TikTok handle @ashleypnw32, attended Lizzo’s 2022 “Special” World Tour concert in Portland at the Moda Center. The fan listed all the things they had in common with Lizzo on a poster, which was a pretty unique signboard to hold out at a concert. This caught the singer’s attention, who walked over to where Ashley Martin was standing and read out the contents of their poster.

In addition to their birthdays and zodiac signs--April 27 and Taurus--BTS fan Ashley Martin and Lizzo had their love for Bangtan in common as well.

Martin declared to Lizzo that they were actually OT7 (a fan of all seven members of BTS) to which Lizzo responded by saying “Aww” in a cute way that made the fan’s day.

BTS ARMY gets her Bangtan lightstick signed by Lizzo

Lizzo not only proved herself as one of the group's true wellwishers and friends in the music industry, but also made Ashley Martin’s night.

The singer proceeded to read out Martin’s poster which listed their Bangtan biases as j-hope, V, Jimin, and Namjoon (RM). Martin also quickly added that they are OT7 biased (fan of all seven members of BTS).

Lizzo had the fondest reaction to this, and when Ashley Martin requested Lizzo to sign her BTS lightstick, the singer fondly obliged the fan:

“So, what’s the other side say? ‘Lizzo, will you sign my BTS lightstick?’ Of course, I will!”

For those unversed, a lightstick, also known as fanlight, is a colorful stick-like object that radiates light when switched on and is an integral part of K-pop fan culture. Fans carry lightsticks to the group/artists’ concerts to show them their support, and every fandom has a unique lightstick that they can boast of.

A BTS lightstick is called an ARMY BOMB and is a translucent globular object that usually carries a member’s name engraved on it and lights up in a purple shade, which is the group’s official color.

One can watch Ashley Martin’s TikTok video here:

Lizzo shares a beautiful bond with BTS

Bangtan and Lizzo have been friends for quite some time now. Earlier, Lizzo revealed she that she was fan of members V and Jimin and had even performed the group’s popular track Butter in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The singer also made headlines for wearing an orange crop top with “VMIN” written in bold, which is a combination of their stage names V and Jimin.

Post that, Bangtan and Lizzo did not miss a single chance to praise each other in public and even revealed their desire to collaborate with each other.

Bangtan members V, Jimin, Jung Kook, and j-hope even attended Harry Styles’ concert in America last year when they came to the country to perform for their Permission To Dance: On Stage concerts in Los Angeles. The members were seen hanging out with the About Damn Time singer during Styles' concert.

Lizzo and her sister, who had introduced her to the group's music, hung out with the members in person. She revealed that V and Jimin are her favorites, and more recently, she also cheered for j-hope when he released his solo album, Jack in the Box.

V too was recently seen jamming to Lizzo’s song About Damn Time on his recent vlog which was acknowledged by the singer on her Instagram.

More about BTS

On October 17, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that Bangtan members will be enlisting in the military as per South Korean law. Jin, the oldest member, will enlist in the military first and others will join accordingly. The group's oldest member recently released his debut single album, The Astronaut, in collaboration with Coldplay, as a parting gift to ARMYs.

Prior to that, member j-hope released his debut solo album and second solo work Jack in the Box on July 15.

Leader RM is up next with his solo album in the works, which will be his third solo work overall, that is touted to drop on November 25.

The other four members of the K-pop juggernaut group--SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook--will release their solo albums next year and enlist in the military accordingly.

