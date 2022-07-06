Lizzo sends love to her bestie BTS' j-hope for his solo track MORE and ARMYs are going gaga over it

American singer Lizzo recently stamped herself as a top ARMY by showering love on BTS' j-hope's recent solo single MORE. The BTS member has been the first to make a solo debut, with his full album Jack in the Box set to drop on July 15.

Lizzo sent her support for the pre-release track through an Instagram story by writing 'LETS GOOO' and tagging BTS' j-hope's Instagram account.

Lizzo can't get enough of MORE, a gritty hip hop solo track by BTS' j-hope

The American singer/rapper has previously talked about her love for the Korean group. The singer praised the septet and their work in an Instagram live and said,

"I think they're extremely talented. It's mind-blowing, and funny when you like really get to know everyone's individual personalities."

She hasn't shied away from mentioning her love for member Jimin and called him hilarious, fierce, and beautiful.

Jimin Global 🌎 @JiminGlobal American singer, rapper, songwriter Lizzo in her IG Live:



ARMYs happiness knew no bounds when the American singer chose to cover the group's English single BUTTER for her BBC live lounge performance. She also scored brownie points with the fandom for doing the same in a glitzy VMIN (VMIN is a famous ship name used by fans for the members V and Jimin) crop top and showed her love for the group members' Jimin and V's iconic friendship.

She cemented her friendship with the members in 2021 when she attended the Harry Styles concert with Jimin, V, Jung Kook, and j-hope in Los Angeles. Snapshots of their time together were shared by Lizzo on her Instagram stories, where fans could see them all having fun in the crowd.

The Good As Hell singer recently revealed that she has been in constant contact with BTS' j-hope. In an interview on the podcast Audacy, the celebrity made some exciting revelations about the member's texting habits and expressed her desire to work with the group.

With regard to BTS' j-hope, she said,

"I got j-hope's number, so we have been texting. He's a great texter, expressive. he does not leave you on read. If it's been a while since he's texted, he's like ' I'm so sorry', and he apologises for how long it's taken".

Her friendship with the sunshine of the group naturally sent ARMYs flocking to social media to rejoice and call for collaboration.

It was, therefore, not surprising that the American singer has been keen to support her best friend, j-hope's track and used her social media account to tell fans that she has been equally enjoying the new single.

Lizzo shares her love for MORE by BTS' j-hope. (Image via @lizzobeeating/Instagram)

BTS' j-hope quickly reciprocated her love when he took a screenshot of Lizzo's story and put it up as his own by writing 'THNXX BFF' with two fire emojis.

j-hope shares Lizzo's Instagram story. (Image via @uarmyhope/Instagram)

The singer immediately put up a re-share of the same and called him 'MY HOPE' with a crying emoji and multiple purple hearts that showed just how thrilled she was with BTS' j-hope's reply.

Lizzo re-shares the story by j-hope. (Image via @lizzobeeating/Instagram)

The sweet interaction had the entire BTS fandom gushing after them, and screenshots of the same have been trending on social media all day.

BTS' j-hope to release first solo album, Jack in the Box

The BTS rapper has been the first of the septet to launch his solo career with the slated release of his full-length album on July 15. The K-pop group's members recently declared that the group would be going on a hiatus.

BTS' j-hope released the lead MORE from the album as a pre-release single and has showcased his dark and edgy side through the music video. The grunge look of the rapper is quite contradictory to his joyful and optimistic persona and has let fans see a whole new side of him.

The music has an old-school hip-hop vibe. Through the song, the rapper talks about his passion for music and his obsession to keep giving more strength and time to his work. He has already set expectations high for the rest of his album.

The rapper is also set to perform at Lollapalooza, an annual music festival held in Chicago, USA, on July 31. It will make him the first rapper from South Korea to headline a major music festival in The States.

