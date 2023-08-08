VMAs 2023 nominations: BLACKPINK, FIFTY FIFTY, and more compete for Best K-pop award

On August 8, 2023, MTV released the much-anticipated VMAs 2023 nominations list. Competition between South Korean artists seems to be fierce in the Best K-pop category as several famous groups with their viral groups have been nominated for the award.

Senior artists such as SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK will go head-to-head against rookie artists FIFTY FIFTY, among others.

Additionally, the nominations list made BLACKPINK the highest-nominated general group and K-pop artist at the awards function. The female group featured in three more categories other than the Best K-pop category - Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing.

The Best K-pop category in the VMAs 2023 nominations list sees Pink Venom, Cupid, Super, and more lock horns

The VMAs 2023 nominations list was finally released on August 8 after much speculation and curiosity. The K-pop fandom especially was in an uproar when a rumored list of the artists attending the music award festival including BTS’ Jung Kook, Stray Kids, and TXT (aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER) went viral recently. The attendees' list was earlier taken with a grain of salt.

With MTV revealing the VMAs 2023 nominations on Tuesday, the K-pop fandom is leaning towards believing the attendee list to be true. Although neither BTS nor any BTS member was nominated for any award, Stray Kids earned one nomination while TXT earned two nods. Meanwhile, even FIFTY FIFTY’s international hit Cupid made it to the Best K-pop category.

Check out the Best K-pop category of the VMAs 2023 nominations below:

Best K-pop

aespa - Girls

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom

FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid

SEVENTEEN - Super

Stray Kids - S-Class

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Sugar Rush Ride

Additionally, TXT also earned a nomination in the PUSH Performance of the Year category for April 2023 with their Sugar Rush Ride performance. The VMAs 2023 nomination also saw BLACKPINK reign higher than any other K-pop song or artist. The female group’s track, Pink Venom, landed several nominations.

BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom was nominated for Best Choreography (Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung, and Taryn Cheng of YGX), Best Art Direction (Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung of GIGANT, and Best Editing (by Seo Hyun Seung of GIGANT).

Meanwhile, much like last year’s event, the VMAs 2023 nominations also include public voting. Fans have to vote in all 15 categories at https://www.mtv.com/vma/vote/video-of-the-year to vote for their favorite category and artist. Fans across the world have already begun voting for their favorite artists.

The VMAs 2023 will be held on September 12 at 8 pm ET and broadcast the same live. More information regarding the event is awaited.

On the other hand, BTS’ Jung Kook, TXT, and Stray Kids were earlier rumored to attend the VMAs 2023. While the K-pop fandom celebrated the increasing number and diversity of K-pop idol groups reaching the MTV VMAs stage, it remains to be seen how true the previous reports were regarding the attendees' list.