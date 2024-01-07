"Ended Kpop industry in 5 months": Fans express pride as BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN era as a soloist conquers a total of 69 physical awards in 2023

Jungkook of BTS dominated the last half of 2023. The introduction of his solo debut album, GOLDEN, paved the way for his success entirely, taking him to the top of the global music charts. With the first installment of his solo work released in July, it only took 5 months for the BTS maknae to reach the top.

As he climbed a new pinnacle every day, he ended up with not a few but a total of 69 trophies in 2023. The fans have taken extreme pride in this achievement, as they are aware of their own as well as Jungkook's hard work in clinching all these trophies and dominating the global music scene.

BTS' Jungkook wins 69 physical awards in 5 months of 2023

The era of Jungkook's solo album, GOLDEN, fondly referred to as the "GOLDEN era" by the fans, has been one of the most successful stints by any artist across the globe, not only in the K-pop community. As the BTS maknae became the last member to release solo music, fans made sure to not fall back on supporting him.

Fans did not disappoint the BTS star and ensured that he reached the top spot on every important music chart in the world. These efforts of the fans even made Jungkook the most successful K-pop artist of 2023, alongside his bandmate Jimin.

On January 7, 2024, it was officially announced that the Seven singer has become the owner of 69 trophies in 2023, which is also one of the highest numbers for a Korean solo artist.

The awards he got and the number of awards he received can be given as follows:

Billboard Music Awards 1

Billboard BAK Plaque 1

Spotify Billion Plaque 1

UK Big Top 40 1

Guiness World Record 6

Music Show Wins 18

UK Chart Specialist Award 8

Melon Weekly Popularity Award 8

Melon Music Awars 4

Mnet Asian Music Award 2

BreakTudo Award 2

MelOn Millions Plaque 2

MTV EMAs 2

MTV VMAS 1

TikTok Awards Thailand 1

China Year End Award 5

Asian Pop Music Award 3

Seoul Music Awards 1

Golden Disc Awards 2

For fans, witnessing Jungkook's solo journey reach such heights has been a source of immense joy and satisfaction. Social media platforms are abuzz with celebratory messages, fan art, and expressions of pride as the soloist continues to break records and set new standards for success.

The 69 physical awards serve as tangible evidence of Jungkook's influence as the GOLDEN era becomes more than a collection of accolades as they symbolize a period of artistic brilliance and personal growth for the star. In essence, the pride expressed by fans is not just about the number of awards but also the recognition of his artistry and the joy he brings to millions around the world.