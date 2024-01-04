"You can never separate the seven": Fans emotional as BTS members reveal the future of the band in the latest episode of Monuments: Beyond The Star

Episodes 5 and 6 of the Disney Plus documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star were released on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 5 pm KST. The previous episodes showed how the band ultimately made the decision to go in-depth about their choice to take a sabbatical from their career. They also portrayed how each member of the band saw the decision differently and had their own reasons for making the same.

While watching the new episodes, fans observed that the seven members had different opinions on what they wanted to achieve as individual artists. That being said, they still wanted to stay together as a group for a long time. The preview of the upcoming episodes seven and eight seemed to highlight this intention even further.

When fans watched the episodes and saw that their idols intended to stay together, they were delighted and touched. The BTS ARMY took to X, formerly Twitter, to admire how much the seven band members loved each other with one person even saying "you can never separate the seven."

The show centres on RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, j-hope, and Jungkook - the seven members of the South Korean band BTS. It shows the band's journey through the music industry over the last ten years. Apart from chronicling the band's rise to international fame, it also looks at the challenges and tribulations they overcame to achieve the same.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.

"They love each other so much": BTS members' commitment to each other and the band gets fans emotional

After nine years of performing together, in 2022, BTS members announced that they would focus more on their solo endeavors and take a sabbatical from their group activities. This was a major turning point in their careers, the group members' solo careers have seen major wins since then.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star's fifth and sixth episodes explore the members' views on the topic of group reorganization. It showed each member offering their own unique perspective on the choice. While some discussed how the break had allowed them to stay true to themselves, others reflected on the music they wanted to create on their own.

However, j-hope believed that BTS would come together as they learned more about and came to terms with who they were in their personal lives. The episodes showed j-hope saying that he felt like he "really lived the best life ever" with the band.

"It's not like every moment of it was enjoyable or happy. But I believe that the shadows of our past began and shaped the 10 years of BTS' story. And it's a great memory to cherish for the rest of my life. They're my life's precious moments." The singer said.

In the episodes, Jungkook also revealed that he struggled to exercise leadership when he was with other people. Meanwhile, Jimin believed that BTS needed some time apart, even if he wasn't sure what the group was trying to say. He believed this would help the group's self-reorganization.

The episodes showcased the sides and parts of the seven global superstars that are not glamorous. It showed the parts of their lives are filled with turmoil, struggles, and back-breaking rehearsals, that herded the members into a loop of exhaustion.

At the end of the episodes was a preview of the upcoming episodes 7 and 8. It highlighted Jungkook, Jimin, and j-hope expressing their unyielding commitment to the band with j-hope stating that BTS will "always continue to exist."

This was followed by Jungkook's statement, he declared:

"If there comes a time to gather together as a team again, I’ll return immediately."

Which was then followed by Jimin's statement that was filled with commitment and devotion:

"BTS exists and I exist within BTS. So I desperately want to continue our lives together for a long time."

During the episodes, j-hope declared that until BTS was whole once more, he had a lot more to share. He went on to say that the band did not know at the time what their next message would be.

Suga remembered how he had lost track of the genre of music he had originally intended to explore and emphasized the message they were conveying together. However, in the course of events, he said that lost sight of his uniqueness.

Taehyung aka V discussed how the group felt compelled to put their personal life first. He talked candidly about the members' desire to begin doing what they are passionate about.

This also reminded the fans of the previous episodes 3 and 4 where Taehyung had mentioned that the band members renewed their contracts with HYBE in 2019 for each other. Despite having a troublesome relationship with their agency, the seven members renewed their exclusive contracts with HYBE to stay together and as a team for a long time.

The ARMY was moved beyond measure as they saw the members' journeys to success and their unfaltering love for one another no matter what. They took to X to express their love for the band even calling the seven members a family.

More about episodes 5 & 6 of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star docuseries

The band's first concert following the relaxation of several pandemic-related limitations kicked off the most recent episode of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. Fans were in full force for their concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, applauding and commemorating the much-awaited reunion.

The band resolved to play their hardest during the four-night performance in late 2021. The seven artists were seen contemplating and wondering if they would ever be able to perform at this level. The band's leader, Namjoon aka RM, referred to the performance as a miracle. The band believed that the concert was a godsend, especially after being separated from their fans for so long because of the pandemic.

The band still made sure to get outdoors to engage in their favorite activities sometimes. One day, Jin, the band's eldest member, and a few of his buddies went to an amusement park.

In the meantime, j-hope wandered the streets taking photos while Suga headed to the mountains. The youngest members of the group, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, played beach games.

The show also featured additional honors for the members of BTS. A fresh era in the septet's history was initiated when they received their diplomatic passports and accepted the Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards in 2021. They were also named special presidential envoys for the next generation and culture.

The following scene displayed Taheyung aka V stating that the band would be recognized as creators of beneficial impacts.

The episodes also featured the K-pop group's LIVE performance from the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul. After the restrictions relating to the epidemic were loosened, it was their first performance on home soil.

However, it was accompanied by severe rules prohibiting spectators from making noise. Even though it was only a fleeting moment of remorse, both the band and the audience made the most of it.

Disney Plus BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will air its final two episodes on January 10, 2024, at 5 pm KST.