"Most unbothered idol ever": Fans react to BTS' Namjoon revealing his desire to return from military as the first idol to have a 3-digit body weight 

On December 5, BTS member Namjoon aka RM, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook came online on Weverse ahead of their military enlistment. On the same day, HYBE Labels issued an update regarding the members' enlistment procedures, leaving fans emotional. However, during the Weverse LIVE, the four idols cracked jokes and helped lighten the mood.

One such moment was when Namjoon, who is the leader of the group, said that he wanted to be the first idol in the history of K-pop to come back from the military with a 3-digit body weight.

This sent the entire Bangtan fandom into fits of laughter as they took to X to react to the same:

On Tuesday, December 5, HYBE announced that Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook, and RM will shortly enroll in the army to complete their mandatory military duty. Jimin and Jungkook will enlist together, while Namjoon and Taehyung will enlist as per their respective protocols. However, the company did not announce the dates of their enlistments.

Fans express their support as Namjoon & Taehyung talk about wishing to gain weight in the military

During the live, Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS mentioned his current weight to be 70 Kg and stated that he plans to come back from the military weighing 98 kg:

"I'm 70kg now, so I'll come back as 98kg!"

It was after Jungkook's revelation that Namjoon said he would be the first idol to reach triple digits in weight.

During the Weverse LIVE, as soon as Namjoon mentioned his intention to gain weight and build muscles during his tenure at the South Korean military, Taehyung suggested that they should have a competition in 2025 for the best body in BTS:

"We should do a competition in 2025 to see who has the best body when we come back."

As translated by an X user and a fan, @haruharu_w_bts, in response to his bandmate's idea, Namjoon said he has heard people who are slender return incredibly buff, and those who already have muscular bodies return somewhat lighter:

"I heard those who are lean come back really buff and then those who are more on the buffer side come back with some weight lost

The four members of BTS also gorged on pizzas during the live session. Known for his quirkiness and distinct sense of humor among his fan base, Taehyung announced that he intends to weigh up to 85 kg upon his return from military service as he is only 61kg currently.

He explained his purpose by stating that an artist must present to his audience all facets of who they are. Following this, he immediately opened his blazer to flex his biceps in front of his members and his fans, saying:

"You have to show ARMYs different sides of you! Which is why I'm saying I will gain up to 85 kg!"

Listening to Taehyung's bold claim, the youngest member of the group Jungkook—who is known for being a fitness enthusiast and the strongest one among the BTS members—stated that gaining that much weight will be difficult. In response, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter from Daegu retorted that it wouldn't be as hard as people might believe.

Fans were left amused and shared these funny moments from the Weverse LIVE on social media. Considering the strictness of K-pop culture when it comes to diets and body weight requirements, many praised Namjoon and said they would continue to adore him after he returns with a 3-digit body weight.

Fans observed the different hairstyles of the BTS members as soon as they sat together for a LIVE session on Weverse. Although Jimin's hair is still blonde, Jungkook had his hair chopped like RM.

In addition, the vocalist of Rainy Days has also shaved off a large portion of his hair, and many admirers have already seen parallels between his previous hairdo and the new one.

However, fans are now waiting to see Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook post their buzzcut, before they enlist in the military.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon has also confirmed that he is working on new music. However, HYBE has not announced the release date of his forthcoming projects.