BTS' 10-year documentary "Monuments: Beyond The Star" - Release schedule, air date, & all you need to know

On November 21, 2023, BTS unveiled a trailer for Monuments: Beyond the Star, their upcoming collaboration with Disney Plus. The eight-part documentary series, which will be made available on the platform on December 20, 2023, will cover the group's ten-year activity and broadcast two new episodes every Wednesday.

A press statement noted that the documentary will offer a comprehensive look at their career trajectory, providing an insight into the numerous setbacks and difficulties they had to face on their journey to excellence. It is also expected to have information about the members' private lives and inner monologues.

In the 15-second teaser, uploaded on the official X account of @bts_bighit, fans got a glimpse of the members—Jungkook, Taehyung aka V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, and RM.

Expand Tweet

More details about BTS' documentary release schedule, air date, and more

Monuments: Beyond the Star chronicles the decade-long journey of the seven group members. With the release of 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013, which included their popular debut track, No More Dream, the septet embarked on their journey to becoming artists.

From starting their journey as trainees and living on the top floor of Hyuga Cafe, to reaching the pinnacle of success and building HYBE Corporation in Gangnam with Bang Si-hyuk, BTS has come a long way. They've accomplished everything - from going on tour and performing their civic responsibilities to producing individual projects and chart-topping albums, both as a group and as soloists.

Exclusive to the streaming service, the docuseries Monuments: Beyond the Star, was co-produced by HYBE (previously known as BigHit Music) and Disney Plus. Due to this partnership, Disney Plus has already published a variety of exclusive BTS content, which has maintained fan interest throughout the group's hiatus as the members enlist in the military for their mandatory service.

As per the announcement, the first two episodes will be released on December 20, 2023, at 5 pm KST (Korean Standard Time). Followed by the release of episodes 3 and 4 on December 27, 2023, and episodes 5 and 6 on January 3, 2024, at 5 pm KST. Furthermore, the last two installments of the eight-episode long docuseries, episodes 7 and 8, will be aired on January 10, 2024, at 5 pm KST.

Expand Tweet

In order to capture the septet's spectacular rise to gaining notoriety as global megastars of the twenty-first century, the documentary provides unrivaled access to a vast repository of music and footage over the previous ten years. The series will provide viewers with a glimpse into their private lives, ideas, and dreams for the future of as they prepare themselves for their next chapter.

BTS to release a 10th-anniversary project of their album, HYYH, in 2025

RM had said during the Suchwita pilot episode ([슈취타] EP.1 SUGA with RM) that BTS was working on the tenth-anniversary version of their album, HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life.

It seems that when Bang Si-Hyuk attended the October 13, 2023, Bloomberg Screentime in Los Angeles, RM's pledge reappeared on the internet. While Bang Si-hyuk discussed his goals for breakthrough musicians and billboard exposure with Bloomberg, fans also noticed his confirmation of the BTS HYYH project in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, BTS members RM, Jungkook, Suga, Taehyung, Jimin, Jin, and J-Hope have repeatedly reiterated their desire to reunite as a group in 2025 after they all return from their military duties.

Meanwhile, the members who have not yet enlisted aim to film as much content as they can before they begin their mandatory military duties. These members, Namjoon, Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung aka V, are reportedly going to announce their enlistment dates by the end of 2023.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the enlistment timelines for the rest of the members of BTS, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will be on the agenda of future announcements, according to HYBE Labels. The announcement on September 26, 2023, stated that the members would be leaving for their military duty in accordance with the order in which the enlistment information for each member would be released.

Meanwhile, Jimin is speculated to be working on his future release as he flew to Budapest on November 15, 2023, along with video-production house LUMPENS' owner and art director. Furthermore, Namjoon aka RM, has already confirmed that he plans on releasing new music soon.