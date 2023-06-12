“Love the Bollywood films”: BTS’ SUGA reveals he is a fan of Indian films in a recent Weverse Live; Sends fans into a frenzy

In a recent Weverse Live, BTS’ SUGA revealed he is a fan of Indian films and loves Bollywood mvoies. The Haegeum singer, who is currently on his first solo world tour, took some time off his personal schedule to host an impromptu Weverse Live broadcast, where he answered several fan questions.

One of the questions was asked by an Indian ARMY, and not only did BTS’ SUGA answer the question but he also lavished praise on Bollywood by revealing that he loves watching Bollywood films.

“India, India. i’ve heard there are a lot of ARMYs supporting us from India. Guys, I’m a fan of Indian movies, love the Bollywood films.”

This is the second time in a year wherein a BTS member expressed their love for Indian cinema. In a previous Weverse Live, Jungkook expressed his love for the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the Telugu language film RRR starring Ram Charan and JR NTR. He not only played Naatu Naatu on the Weverse Live but he even sang along to the lyrics. Additionally, Jungkook confessed to having watched the film, saying he loved it.

BTS’ SUGA confesses he had planned to add India to his solo tour itinerary

When an anonymous Indian fan asked BTS’ SUGA whether or not he would love to bring his Agust D Tour to India, the Haegeum singer revealed that he really wants to tour the country. He further shared that when they were locking the tour dates for his solo world tour, they had India in mind. However, due to COVID-19, they couldn’t set up a show in India.

BTS’ SUGA’s comments about wanting to tour India and his love for Indian films sparked a series of positive reactions from Indian ARMYs who couldn’t believe that the Haegeum singer expressed his desire to bring his solo tour in the country.

As of now, there are more than 38K tweets discussing the Daechwita singer’s views on India and Indian films. Bollywood is also trending at number one on Indian Twitter trends, thanks to the Agust D rapper mentioning it in his Weverse Live.

AishuAish⁷✨💜FESTA¹⁰🎬✌️ @aishtae_tic_ A bollywood song prod & ft SUGA of BTS A bollywood song prod & ft SUGA of BTS 😭😭

a⁷ | inactive @moontojj YO I JUST WALKED INTO THE LIVE WHILE YOONGI SAID HE LIKES BOLLYWOOD?? IM SORRY?? AM I HALLUCINATING?? suga is so unpredictable YO I JUST WALKED INTO THE LIVE WHILE YOONGI SAID HE LIKES BOLLYWOOD?? IM SORRY?? AM I HALLUCINATING?? suga is so unpredictable

𝒔𝒉𝒖𝒃𝒉⁷ᶠᵉˢᵗᵃ♡︎¹⁰ @HerPurpleBTS

He wants to visit India and he loves Bollywood movies Suga talked about India in his live 🥹He wants to visit India and he loves Bollywood movies Suga talked about India in his live 🥹😭He wants to visit India and he loves Bollywood movies

Emi⁷ take two @fairysdream7 And when we get Prod Suga on a Bollywood soundtrack then what?? And when we get Prod Suga on a Bollywood soundtrack then what??

Tressa⁷ 💜 FESTA¹⁰💜 @myj4vrm : india, india. i’ve heard there are a lot of armys supporting us from india. guys, i’m a fan of indian movies, love the bollywood films.

oh, I really like Indian cinema!

I like Bollywood.

Man we won.....

They come to India for sure..

#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR

#sugalive : india, india. i’ve heard there are a lot of armys supporting us from india. guys, i’m a fan of indian movies, love the bollywood films.oh, I really like Indian cinema!I like Bollywood.Man we won.....They come to India for sure.. 🐱: india, india. i’ve heard there are a lot of armys supporting us from india. guys, i’m a fan of indian movies, love the bollywood films.🐱 oh, I really like Indian cinema!🐱 I like Bollywood.Man we won.....They come to India for sure..#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR#sugalive

Naturally, fans are now wondering which Bollywood films BTS’ SUGA has watched and hope that in his next Weverse Live he drops his watchlist for Indian ARMYs. Additionally, Desi ARMYs (or Indian ARMYs) are hoping that the Daechwita singer brings his producing skills and creates an OST for an Indian film.

Back in 2020, a Mumbai tour of BTS was planned, but due to COVID-19, things did not come to fruition. Fans are thus hoping that once the group reconvenes after their mandatory military obligations, they add India to their world tour.

BTS’ SUGA has unlocked a new achievement on Spotify

Sakina just saw SUGA @Sakina801



He is the ONLY IDOL PRODUCER to achieve this feat.



CONGRATS MIN PD

BILLION ARTIST SUGA

#3BillionforMinPD #SUGA has surpassed 3 BILLION streams across all his credits under Prod. SUGA and Prod. Agust D.He is the ONLY IDOL PRODUCER to achieve this feat.CONGRATS MIN PDBILLION ARTIST SUGA #SUGA has surpassed 3 BILLION streams across all his credits under Prod. SUGA and Prod. Agust D.He is the ONLY IDOL PRODUCER to achieve this feat.CONGRATS MIN PD BILLION ARTIST SUGA #3BillionforMinPD https://t.co/zFHXQa8waj

BTS' SUGA has unlocked a new achievement on Spotify, having surpassed 3 billion streams across all his credits under Prod. SUGA and Prod. Agust D. This makes him the only K-pop idol to achieve this amazing feat. Fans trended “3BillionforMinPD” on Twitter, congratulating him on his new achievement.

For those unversed, BTS’ SUGA, whose real name is Min Yoongi, chose his stage name after the initials from his favorite position in basketball - shooting guard (SUGA). In 2016, he debuted his second stage name Agust D, an anagram of his stage name SUGA and his hometown, Daegu.

After successfully completing his tour stops in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 10 and 11, he will be doing three shows in Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 16, 17, and 18 before returning to South Korea to perform at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium on June 24 and 25.

Poll : 0 votes