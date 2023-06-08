On June 5, 2023, Halsey and BTS' SUGA released their latest collaborative track, Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem), which was a remake of the American artist's previously released song. As fans eagerly looked forward to SUGA's feature in the song, there were quite a handful of mixed reactions to the concept the MV adopted.

Right from the music video to Halsey's description of the song, it's clear that the song works with dark mythology. As fans further delved into it, they found out that it talks about the feminist demonic figure in Jewish folklore, Lilith, and the famous mythological game, Diablo IV. While many people loved the collaboration, some were displeased with the supposed promotion of Satanism and the negative themes present in the song.

Halsey's comment section (Image via Instagram/@iamhalsey)

Fans have mixed reactions following the release of BTS' SUGA and Halsey's Satanic-themed track, Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)

Given that this was a previously released track, some fans were already aware that the track was more or less satanic-themed, with several references to characters from dark mythology. Lilith, which is played by Halsey in the music video, is a demonic figure in Jewish folklore who was known for her powerful and feminist qualities. Additionally, the game on which the song is based, Diablo IV, also adopts a similar theme.

The game has the heavens and the burning hell fighting against each other endlessly, and the same has been depicted in the song's music video. While many loved the game's reference and the implementation of dark mythology, some ARMYs were displeased with SUGA's feature in the song, which showcased that he was supposedly promoting satanism.

Halsey's comment section (Image via Instagram/@iamhalsey)

Halsey's comment section (Image via Instagram/@iamhalsey)

Halsey's comment section (Image via Instagram/@iamhalsey)

As soon as the feature hit the internet, fans flooded Twitter and Halsey's comment section with comments trashing the song for the concept choice. While they criticized the American singer for promoting these supposed negative practices, they also directed hate toward the artists for taking BTS' SUGA along those lines. Since ARMYs have never seen the member roll out dark or mythological concepts, the idol's feature shocked many while also simultaneously disappointing them.

However, many fans soon came to SUGA's defense, explaining that Lilith might be a dark-themed track, but it in no way promotes Satan or argues against Christianity.

Additionally, fans believed that it was completely the idol's choice to work on the feature, so ARMYs' focus should be to support him on his experimental concept choice. Moreover, they explained that the theme of the song and its relation not being with promoting satan will only be revealed to those who've personally played Diablo IV.

Halsey's comment section (Image via Instagram/@iamhalsey)

Halsey's comment section (Image via Instagram/@iamhalsey)

⁺¹phyllisia⁷ FESTA¹⁰ @HOBISVOGUE no way you all are causing trouble over yoongi doing the song for diablo saying he's "promoting satan" if you even took one look at the game you would know the whole point is to defeat Lilith and the other evil entities in the story no way you all are causing trouble over yoongi doing the song for diablo saying he's "promoting satan" if you even took one look at the game you would know the whole point is to defeat Lilith and the other evil entities in the story

m♡ saw yoongi @margsxrd if Lilith featuring suga is promoting satan then call me it’s loyal servant cause I be listening to that’s ong on repeat like it’s the only thing I know if Lilith featuring suga is promoting satan then call me it’s loyal servant cause I be listening to that’s ong on repeat like it’s the only thing I know

With much controversy surrounding SUGA's feature in Halsey's Lilith, fans continue to debate on whether they are supportive or accepting of the portrayal of dark-themed mythological concepts, given the popularity of the artists whose fanbase consists of people from all age groups. Regardless, many fans try to focus on SUGA's new project and continue to send the song much love and support.

Poll : 0 votes