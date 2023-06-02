“It’s definitely going to be fire”: BTS’ SUGA and Halsey confirm collab song for Diablo IV Game OST

On Thursday, June 1, BTS’ SUGA and American pop singer Halsey confirmed they would collaborate again. The two global stars have teamed up to release an OST for Diablo IV titled Lilith, a b-side track from Halsey’s 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. This time, Halsey recreated the song with her friend and BTS’ SUGA. This newly created song will be featured in the action role-playing video game Diablo IV.

It is no secret that the Haegeum singer and Halsey have been friends for many years and have collaborated three times officially, with this being their third collaboration.

BTS’ SUGA and Halsey's new OST Lilith to launch on June 5

To mark their exciting third collaboration, the official Twitter @Diablo tweeted a brief, exciting teaser video featuring BTS’ SUGA and Halsey in a gothic-horror-like setting inside a Church with the latter's vocals reverberating in the background.

The dramatic makeup and dark undertones add excitement to the much-awaited collaboration between the two talented artists, and fans are hugely anticipating another hit collaboration song.

Fans of the two artists took to social media to react to news of them collaborating on the Diablo IV video game and the recreation of the song Lilith.

Additionally, fans are happy that BTS’ SUGA and Halsey’s third collaboration is releasing in June, which is also Pride Month. Since both artists are huge advocates of LGBTQ rights, they are happy to receive a new collaboration during this special month.

In December 2022, the Without Me singer debuted Lilith during their performance at The 2022 Game Awards. At the time, she took to her personal Instagram to speak about her performance and dish on her love for Diablo.

Notably, Halsey has been a fan of Diablo for years. In December 2022, she took to her Instagram handle to talk about this song for the game. She even expressed her love for Diablo and described how she started playing the game in her senior year in school and was now happy to collaborate with them for an OST.

At the time, she also hinted that there is “lots more to come in this partnership,” giving a subtle hint about the Daechwita hitmaker’s involvement in the song.

BTS’ SUGA and Halsey’s Friendship: A brief timeline of Events

BTS’ SUGA and Halsey’s friendship goes back a long time. The Without Me singer first met Bangtan members at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where the two global artists bonded over their mutual love for each other, and they became friends over a shared box of churros and compliments.

In fact, Halsey visited Bangtan’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, which fructified into an amazing collaboration with BTS’ 2019 hit single Boy With Luv from their EP Map of the Soul: Persona. Not only did she sing a few verses in the song, but she also danced in the music video. They also performed together at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Although Halsey is close to the Butter singers, she struck a special friendship with BTS' SUGA, which resulted in the Haegeum singer featuring on her 2020 album Manic on the track SUGA’s Interlude returning the favor.

She also recently shared the stage with him at the rapper's concert in Los Angeles’ The Kia Forum. Also, she appeared for a few minutes in his recently released documentary Road to D-DAY, which was released on Disney Plus Hotstar and Weverse.

Lilith (Diablo IV anthem) will drop on June 5, the day before the game releases.

