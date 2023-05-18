“I love them”: BTS fans gush over Halsey’s sweet Instagram post for “twin” SUGA

American singer-songwriter Halsey recently penned a sweet and heartfelt note for BTS’ SUGA on her personal Instagram account. In that note, she referred to the latter as her “twin,” detailing their almost decade-long friendship, her admiration of his music and artistry, performing together at the Haegeum singer’s recent concert and how he is basically her “twin.” Additionally, she shared several pictures from their joint performance on stage, including one taken backstage.

At the time of writing, Halsey’s post for BTS’ SUGA’s has garnered 2,501,666 likes on social media. The post was liked by fans of both the artists and the Haegeum singer himself, who also commented a witty reply to Halsey.

Notably, ARMYs are ecstatic to witness this sweet interaction between BTS’ SUGA and Halsey. They took to social media to praise them, tweeting words of endearment and appreciation for both artists.

BTS’ SUGA has a hilariously reply to Halsey’s "twin" comment

Halsey’s heartfelt post for SUGA earned heartwarming responses from ARMYs but a hilariously befitting reply from the Haegeum singer himself. In response to Halsey’s deep and long post for him, the singer got mock offended on being called her "twin" and reminded her that he is a year older than her with multiple laughing emoticons.

“twin???I'm a year older than you”.

Not one to take things lying down, Halsey retaliated sarcastically by apologising for not respecting “old man”.

“omg how rude of me to not respect my elders. sorry old man, ur right “

BTS' SUGA and Halsey share a hilarious banter on social media (Image via Instagram)

Their sweet banter was well-received by fans who took to social media to gush over the talented artists' interaction as they flaunted their friendship on Instagram.

세토 𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨⁷ @KnjMyLife

: twin??? I'm a year older than you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



🏻: omg how rude of me to not respect my elders. sorry old man, ur right twitter.com/knjmylife/stat… 세토 𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨⁷ @KnjMyLife

🏻: Guested at the forum the other night with @agustd and we performed “suga’s interlude” for the first time ever live! I’ve shared a stage with my friend many times, but never alone and never like this. When the song ended all we could do was laugh because halsey On Instagram🏻: Guested at the forum the other night with @agustd and we performed “suga’s interlude” for the first time ever live! I’ve shared a stage with my friend many times, but never alone and never like this. When the song ended all we could do was laugh because halsey On Instagram 👩🏻: Guested at the forum the other night with @agustd and we performed “suga’s interlude” for the first time ever live! I’ve shared a stage with my friend many times, but never alone and never like this. When the song ended all we could do was laugh because https://t.co/6vk3B46R2g - Suga's comment and Halsey responded to it under her post: twin??? I'm a year older than you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🏻: omg how rude of me to not respect my elders. sorry old man, ur right - Suga's comment and Halsey responded to it under her post🐱: twin??? I'm a year older than you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👩🏻: omg how rude of me to not respect my elders. sorry old man, ur right 😇 twitter.com/knjmylife/stat… https://t.co/e0fkmD2ZJc

The talented duo recently reunited at the rapper's concert in Los Angeles’ The Kia Forum. Her sudden appearance surprised fans who were excited to witness the duo perform together for the first in many years. The duo sang SUGA’s Interlude from Halsey’s from her album Manic, which was released back in 2020.

A⁷ 🥢 @a_girlwitluv yoongi brought out halsey to do suga’s interlude and i found out because hitman bang put it on his instastory what is happening yoongi brought out halsey to do suga’s interlude and i found out because hitman bang put it on his instastory what is happening 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/2Xqn71LjMd

This marked their first collaboration outside of BTS and their first time performing live in a concert together. Halsey reflected upon that moment in her post and thanked the BTS rapper for making her feel right at home and sharing this glorious moment with her on screen. She referred to him as her “twin” for sharing the same smile, interests, and also the same haircut at times.

The Manic singer reiterated that the two of them are on the same wavelength when it comes to their music and artistry and she was proud to watch him headline his solo concert, as someone who has known him for many years now.

Calling him a “true artist,” Halsey praised his courage, creativity, versatility and thanked ARMYs for singing their hearts out and welcoming as graciously as they do.

BTS’ SUGA and Halsey’s friendship: A brief timeline

Halsey first met BTS at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where she presented them with a box of churros and some gifts, after which the two global artists became friends. Halsey visited BTS’ label when she visited Korea and their new-found friendship blossomed into an amazing collaboration with BTS’ 2019 hit single Boy With Luv from their mini album Map of the Soul: Persona.

Not only did Halsey sing a few verses in the song but she also danced in the music video. The American singer even joined them for a couple of live performances.

The Haegeum singer collaborated with her on her 2020 album Manic on the track SUGA’s Interlude returning the favour. Halsey has been referred to as “ARMY’s Girl” for the kind friendship she shares with other members.

BTS members even congratulated her on the birth of her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin. Moreover, the American singer has always been Bangtan’s biggest cheerleader through interviews or attending their concerts in America. She also made an appearance in the Haegeum’s singer's recent documentary on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Poll : 0 votes