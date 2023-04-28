“That’s so thoughtful”: BTS’ SUGA including a trigger warning sign at the Agust D concert wins fans’ hearts

BTS member SUGA and his team’s thoughtful inclusion of a trigger warning at the start of the Agust D concert has won hearts online. The 30-year-old rapper kicked off his solo tour with a thrilling two-night concert at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, USA, on April 26 and 27. The energetic audience at the shows proved the singer’s massive popularity in the States.

Among the many moments that earned him praise, fans especially commended the rapper and the Agust D concert team’s helpful decision to project a trigger warning at the beginning of the concert. As his alternate artist persona Agust D, the K-pop star has released raw and intense music with no-holds-barred sentiments.

The warning was essential for fans who could have forgotten about the deeply intense music and performances that Agust D makes or sings. The rapper and the concert team's reminder for the same, with a large trigger warning issue, earned respect from the fandom.

Fans believe BTS member SUGA adding a trigger warning at the beginning of his Agust D concert was “very on brand of him”

BTS’ SUGA embarked on his solo tour journey on April 26 and has had a successful start. The rapper’s SUGA | Agust D Tour was highly-anticipated from the day it was announced. He performed for an audience of nearly 18,000 people who screamed their lungs out for Haegeum and Daechwita performances and even collectively barked during his break time.

sen @sugatradamus armys were barking again and yoongi heard so he was giggling then said “you guys are crazy” armys were barking again and yoongi heard so he was giggling then said “you guys are crazy” https://t.co/HOeCuXaPz7

Before the start of the Agust D concert, fans noticed a massive LED screen flashing a trigger warning. It read as follows:

“Throughout the show, loud sound effects including a crash and gunfire are used as well as strobe lighting and lasers. If you find any of the contents of the show triggering, please seek assistance from the nearest staff member.”

Many fans commented that it was the first time they saw a concert give audiences a trigger warning on the screen. They added that they usually see such warnings on posters that one may or may not come across at a concert venue. Take a look at how fans reacted to the sign below:

kendall roy apologist @kaynatalie_ Yoongi having a trigger warning before the show started not only set the tone for the night but very on brand for him Yoongi having a trigger warning before the show started not only set the tone for the night but very on brand for him

Koby⁷ ᴰ⁻ᴰᵃʸ🥢🤍 i'm a witch, I'm that bitch @Koobbyboy_ ALSO BIG CLAPS YOU YOONGI FOR GIVING PEOPLE A TRIGGER WARNING ALSO BIG CLAPS YOU YOONGI FOR GIVING PEOPLE A TRIGGER WARNING

Spidey⁷ @spidersmirror Why aren't more people talking about this??? Yoongi put a trigger warning notice on the screen before his show!!! I watched a fancam of the concert and it was the first thing I noticed! The amount of RESPECT and LOVE I have for him for this!!!! Why aren't more people talking about this??? Yoongi put a trigger warning notice on the screen before his show!!! I watched a fancam of the concert and it was the first thing I noticed! The amount of RESPECT and LOVE I have for him for this!!!! 😭😭😭💜💜💜💜💜💜 https://t.co/zGmaqfsBVE

stef! 🌙 STREAM OO-LI 💙 maria lov3r 🤍 @epiphanytxt yoongi has a trigger warning on the concert omg yoongi has a trigger warning on the concert omg 😭😭

shaa⁷♡︎ @noirjimins



MY LOVE FOR U YOONGI TRIGGER WARNING FOR THE CONCERTMY LOVE FOR U YOONGI TRIGGER WARNING FOR THE CONCERTMY LOVE FOR U YOONGI 😭

bibi ta com saudade do yoongi @smeraldostear Not every single army in the room freaking out because of the trigger warning. We're clowns Not every single army in the room freaking out because of the trigger warning. We're clowns https://t.co/al2umP1PlJ

SUGA thrills fans with memorable moments at the Agust D concert: From free whiskey for fans to a live-fire stage

BTS’ SUGA had previously chosen to describe his Agust D concerts as “a tour beyond what everyone can imagine” in an interview with NME. The words remained true as fans saw incredible performances, stage settings, and even freebies at the concert.

Twitter went into chaos as ARMYs shared that the rapper’s team was giving free whiskey to fans at the venue. As fans enjoyed it off the stage, SUGA enjoyed it on stage. Clips of him drinking whiskey in the middle of his performances went viral online.

He also took things up a notch by making the AMYGDALA performance one for the history books of BTS’ tours. The idol stood on a propelled stage, beneath which was fire surrounding it.

JMF @jmfolder THE STAGE FOR AMYGDALA IS ON FIRE THE STAGE FOR AMYGDALA IS ON FIRE https://t.co/rTq1aWuSSc

BTS’ SUGA made sure to go all out for his first solo tour - which can be seen from the many viral clips that are still going around the ARMY fandom on Twitter. The rapper will head towards the Presidential Center in Newark for his next performance on April 29. Check out the full list of venues and dates for the Agust D tour here.

