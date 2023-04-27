“Little Jerry”: BTS members write heartfelt touching messages on SUGA’s guitar as he embarks on his first solo tour

BTS member SUGA officially embarked on his first solo world tour, Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY,’ with Belmont Park, Elmont, in New York, and his fellow BTS members have given him the best farewell present. The co-members signed his guitar with heartfelt messages to wish him all the best for a long season of touring and concerts ahead.

A video featuring the signed guitar was shared by SUGA on his personal Instagram account with the caption “D-DAY.”

ARMYs are aware that BTS’ SUGA is fond of playing musical instruments, particularly acing the guitar and the piano. Thus, the Bangtan members all wrote sweet messages for the rapper on his instrument and wished him the best for his tour.

Notably, the People Pt.2 artist is the first BTS member to embark on a solo world tour as others are busy with either military obligations or solo endeavors until 2025 and are expected to reconvene as a group post that.

Fans were delighted to spot the BTS members’ messages on SUGA's guitar. @MnieGguks particularly spotted the words “Little Jerry” from Jimin’s message, which evoked a lot of curiosity from fans.

BTS’ SUGA’s fans react to Bangtan members’ sweet messages for the rapper on his guitar

Eagle-eyed BTS fans wasted no time in decoding all members’ messages on SUGA’s guitar. Leader and long-time friend RM wrote a simple “Safe tour” with an accompanying heart emoji.

Eldest Jin, who is currently serving in the military wrote, “Do well and come without getting hurt. I will watch it on TV” with a smiley emoticon on the side. J-hope, who very recently enlisted in the military, penned “Yoongi hyung, I hope you end the tour with great success~Love u bruh”.

💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyh Safe Tour!! ♡

Do well and come without getting hurt, I'll watch it on TV ! ੦ᴗ੦

🐿 Yoongi hyung~

I hope you end the tour with great success~

Love u bruh~

Do well and come -Little Jerry-

Kim Taehyung :)

Hwaiting Yoongi♡

The group’s younger members too penned down sweet messages for SUGA -- V scribbled, “Hwaiting Yoongi” and Jungkook brought back ARMYs’ iconic meme “Yoongi Marry Me! Don't get hurt! Hwaiting!”.

Finally, Jimin made an interesting reference to a new nickname, writing, “Do well and come - Little Jerry.” It is unclear whether Jimin is referring to SUGA or himself as Little Jerry, presumably a nickname given by the Haegeum rapper himself.

ARMYs had the most heartwarming reactions to all the BTS members signing the guitar and took to Twitter to gush about the same. Check out some of these tweets below:

I hope you don't get hurt and tour-...

Fighting! Yoongi

🐿️Yoongi hyung tour successfully do well..

I can't see the back. Tears are coming out.

Additionally, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the guitar pick charm that the idol used is from his newly launched merchandise. SUGA played the autographed guitar and piano at his first tour stop, the Belmont Park concert, and fans noticed that he was indeed using the signed instrument, as if to include his other six members on his tour.

He played Seesaw Acoustic version at one point and fans were visibly emotional after seeing the song being played on the signed guitar by BTS members.

Previously on Suchwita, RM told SUGA that he was grateful that the latter was going on a world tour and meeting fans in person. The Daechwita rapper agreed and confessed that he feels a sense of responsibility to represent the other six members in their absence as well, to which RM assured him that he would do well.

“I’m just really grateful that you’re doing this. The fact that you’re representing the team and going on a solo tour is a blessing but also really tough.”

BTS’ SUGA’s label drops official tour merchandise

The Hyungeum rapper's label, HYBE, dropped the official tour merchandise for his debut solo world tour, which will be sold at each tour site according to the schedule. The merchandise includes:

A new edition of BTS’ official lightstick called the Special Edition version, priced at $59 and batteries for $2.

Exclusive photo books, photo cards, and posters with prices ranging from $15 to $50.

There are two Image Pickets to choose from: SUGA version and Agust D version and both at the cost of $15.

There is also a mini-photo cardholder, a mini photocard, a lanyard, and a chain which costs $30.

The sticker and tattoo sticker sheets cost $20. A strap keyring costing $25. The two badges are priced at $30.

A ball cap with a D-DAY logo costs $50 and a unique guitar-pick-shaped earring costing $85.

A black t-shirt (small-sized version) with the D-DAY logo priced at $45 and a long-sleeved white T-shirt costing a whopping $90 and an oversized white t-shirt priced at $55.

A hoodie version is available as well, but only at the U.S. tour stops. The hoodie includes 2 mini photos which is priced at $110.

Additionally, there is a graphic t-shirt available on-site for the U.S. tour for $45. A cool sweatshirt is available only at U.S. tour sites for $90 and finally, a patterned t-shirt is available only for U.S. audiences for $50.

Notably, there is a guitar pick and a pick charm for $25 USD but it is only available for Belmont Park and Newark concerts.

