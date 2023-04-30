BTS' SUGA made his first presence at an NBA match as the association's newest ambassador on Sunday, April 30. The idol is currently visiting the United States for his solo concert, Agust D Tour, and hence attended the semi-finals match between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

In addition to his presence at the basketball match, the idol also interacted with Patrick Erwing, the renowned Jamaican-American baseball coach, who also had a significant past as a player.

SUGA was present for the match, supporting the New York Knicks. He also showed off his personalized jersey for the New York Knicks, presented by the NBA as a welcoming gift. With the idol finally kickstarting his activities as the association's ambassador, fans naturally overflowed with excitement:

"HE IS HERE": Fans react to BTS' SUGA attending the semi-final match between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat

When ARMYs heard news of BTS' SUGA attending the NBA's semi-final match between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, they were naturally excited and eagerly looking forward to it.

As the event rolled out, many supported him by watching the match on live stream. While SUGA's presence in the match was exciting enough, flashes of him on the big screen and his interactions with basketball legends like Patrick Erwing had fans overflowing with pride for him.

Congratulations NBA Ambassador, SUGA from BTS at MSG for Game 1! Congratulations on the launch of your first solo album and tour. Excited for your first NBA Playoffs game

The idol was introduced to the crowd through the big screen as a member of BTS and both the NBA and New York Knicks posted about his presence and interactions with other significant figures attending to witness the semi-finals through their various social media platforms.

In addition to NBA officially welcoming him to their family, they also wished the idol good luck on his ongoing solo tour and congratulated him on his first recently released solo album, D-Day.

It's no secret that BTS' SUGA is quite a basketball fan. Even before his new position as an NBA ambassador, there were many times that the idol took his time to attend basketball matches whenever he was in America. Be it during breaks while shooting music videos or casually spending his free time, SUGA has often enjoyed basketball.

Veteran ARMYs would even be aware of the fact that his stage name, SUGA, comes from his position as the shooting guard on the high school's basketball team. The first syllable of the word "Shooting Guard" makes up his stage name.

Since fans understand his passion and love for the game and how he was one of the most significant players on his team back when he was in high school, BTS' SUGA's new embarkation as an NBA ambassador was something fans were naturally proud of.

