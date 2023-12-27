"He's sacrificed everything": BTS Taehyung's reason for renewing his contract with HYBE sparks a heated discussion online

On December 27, 2023, BTS' ongoing documentary series debuted two new episodes. These episodes showcase Kim Taehyung's justification for retaining his contract with the band and HYBE Labels. The Bangtan fanbase was moved by the brand-new episodes, Pursuit of Happiness and Disconnected, which included several intimate moments of the band when they were facing hardships.

In a specific video, Kim Taehyung, also known as BTS V, acknowledges that his members are the reason he had decided to extend his contract with the organization in 2019, despite their allegedly strained relationship. In the most recent episode of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, the singer-songwriter spoke about his desire to see his teammates happy and smiling, even if it was just for a little moment.

"I really want to see our members smile and be happy. Regardless of the relationship with the agency, I signed my contract to make the members smile. I wanted them to smile even a little bit since they are so sad right now."

Fans were moved by Taehyung's generosity to choose others over his own happiness and aspirations and reacted to it on social media.

"Imagine sacrificing yourself": Fans were stunned by the sudden revelation and condemned HYBE for allegedly neglecting Taehyung's wishes

A Twitter user and fan of BTS V tweeted on the social media platform about HYBE's alleged mistreatment towards the Love Me Again singer-songwriter and apparently sabotaging his solo career. The online user, @kthvord wrote,

"Imagine sacrificing yourself and giving up on so many dreams just for the sake of being loyal to your people. He's literally there just because he loves the members. hope he finds a place where he isn't mistreated and sabotage left and right someday"

Several fans noted that, earlier, Bighit Entertainment reportedly neglected to make a Spotify playlist for Kim Taehyung, and "This Is V" trended on social media on September 25, 2023. This failure has provoked complaints from fans who believe V has allegedly been treated unfairly. Given that only an artist's agency or organization is permitted to create a Spotify playlist, per Spotify's policies, fans have no influence over it as a result.

Further, an artist-focused Spotify playlist may also be utilized to simultaneously advertise an artist's music and personalize the listening experience for visitors to their profile. A playlist curated by an artist may also showcase their discography and inspirations in music.

Alternatively, fan requests posted in the Spotify Community concept category can also be used to create an alternative version of the "This Is" playlist for artists. Fans can also contact the agency directly to find out if a specific artist's playlist is accessible or not. Thus, the absence of a profile especially for V enraged many fans.

Once again, on November 6, 2023, fans of the Slow Dancing singer-songwriter spammed X, formerly Twitter. They expressed their distress over the absence of the artist's playlist on Spotify by trending two hashtags globally: "WHERE IS THIS IS V" and "BIGHIT ACT FOR V," which received over 23K retweets and posts.

The followers of the Slow Dancing singer-songwriter are thus outraged at HYBE for what they perceive to be alleged indifference to the artist's protection and equity when it comes to his marketing endeavours. This also stemmed from the incidents in October 2023, when the Layover singer-songwriter was reportedly stalked by a lady in his residence elevators and later received death threats from yet another stalker.

Hence, when the latest episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star showed Taehyung opening his heart about the circumstances revolving around the group's contract renewal in 2019, fans were moved to tears.

They flocked to Twitter and praised the singer for allegedly "sacrificing" his dreams for his members. In addition, several admirers of the singer also called out HYBE for its alleged "mistreatment" towards Taehyung.

Moreover, all Spotify data related to Slow Dancing was apparently deleted, involving streams. According to reports, HYBE requested that Hanteo cancel about 800,000 pre-orders, despite the fact that they had been booked more than a month in advance.

HYBE's response to the situation has also been noted by fans, as they failed to update the top banner of their social media accounts to Kim Taehyung's Layover theme on the day of its debut or even after. Fans further claimed that the company altered the heading for the albums of the remaining BTS members on the same day as their solo album releases, in contrast to Taehyung.

However, amid all allegations and speculations made against HYBE, fans have shown unfaltering dedication and support towards Taehyung's debut solo album Layover, released on September 8, 2023.

The documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star releases its two episodes simultaneously on the same day. The eight-episode series is scheduled to air on the following dates: December 20, 2023, at 5:00 pm KST/1:30 IST; December 27, 2023, at 5:00 pm KST/1:30 IST; January 3, 2024, at 5:00 pm KST/1:30 IST; and January 10, 2024, at 5:00 pm KST/1:30 IST.

The docu-series is being aired on the OTT platform Disney Plus across the world.