5 highlight moments from BTS Monuments: Beyond the Story Episode 1 & 2

HYBE released the first two episodes of the BTS Monuments: Beyond the Story docuseries on December 20, 2023, which has shaken the whole fandom. The highly anticipated docuseries of the world's largest boy band, chronicling their journey from extreme struggles to fame, will be released in eight episodes. Consequently, social media platforms saw a huge surge of hashtags, tweets, shares, and uploads due to the premiering of the two episodes, The Beginning and Adolescence.

Expand Tweet

The band members, including RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, are featured in the documentary series through concerts, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage. The band's struggles and triumphs are portrayed in the series, spanning their American breakthrough and their 2013 Melon Music Awards debut.

Disney Media Distribution is the show's producer, and it debuted on December 20, 2023. Every Wednesday at 1:30 pm, fresh episodes can be found on Disney+ Hotstar.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star transports you to a poignant journey alongside seven South Korean boys through their shattering moments to the pinnacle of their success

Prior to becoming worldwide celebrities, BTS assured their fans that they would continue to release material as they waited until 2025 for a major comeback. BTS departed to enlist in the required South Korean military. The documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, which captures priceless moments from their pre-debut days to the present, has just been released by HYBE Corporation, as the boys had promised.

Here are the 6 highlights from the latest episodes of the septet's docu-series released on December 20, 2023, on Disney Plus:

1) Bang Si-hyuk talking about the seven members

Expand Tweet

One of the highlights that struck a chord with the ARMYs and the viewers alike is the scene where the chairman and founder of HYBE Corporation (previously BigHit Entertainment) discussed the seven members of the world-famous group. Bang Si-hyuk, who is also known as Bang PD-nim, stated in a one-on-one interview in the episodes that he actively tried to make decisions that would benefit the boys.

The topic of conversation with Bang Si-hyuk shifted from how to advance in their musical career to how to let go and hold back, putting the musicians' well-being first. He continued by reiterating that how can the artists work if they are struggling.

Hence, he added that the happiness of the boys continues to be a priority. The episodes also showed how Bang Si-hyuk requested that the members of BTS—Jin, Taehyung aka V, Namjoon aka RM, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook—take a six-month vacation to recuperate when the septet began to see professional success. The seven members of the band, however, decided against it.

2) BTS' Billboard invitation

Expand Tweet

Another moment that marked another milestone in the band's career trajectory was when they received their first invitation to attend the Billboard Music Awards in 2017. The young musicians were now aiming for the American market, having previously expressed disbelief at receiving an invitation to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and performing at the 2017 American Music Awards.

As someone from Asia, much less Korea, appeared to be here to conquer, their fame began to eclipse that of artists like Justin Bieber's, which stunned the BTS members. According to Jin, they became well-known in the US as an idol group that nobody had seen coming.

Nevertheless, the stars went through a difficult period, battling fatigue and injuries to the point of even leaving and giving up and questioning if it was all worth it, as is the usual course of success tales.

3) 2013 Melon Music Awards

Expand Tweet

The documentary series takes viewers on a stroll down the aisle of memory and back in antiquity. It featured clips from BTS's pre-debut days, their June 13, 2013, debut, and their less-than-ideal dancing rehearsals. During that period, BTS and BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE) were knee-deep in financial difficulties and were on the verge of bankruptcy until they won their first-ever music show at the 2013 Melon Music Awards.

The group's leader, Namjoon, aka RM, asserted in an interview in the following scene in the docu-series that "music truly transcends languages, nationalities, and races." The youngsters of 2013 Bangtan Sonyeondan had no idea how their songs would become universally known. Their fame grew so quickly that they themselves were at a loss for what to do next.

4) 'Map of the Soul World Tour' being cancelled

Expand Tweet

The music business has been completely upended by the phenomenon that is BTS. However, it didn't happen suddenly; rather, it was the product of the seven members' years of unflinching commitment, their "blood, sweat, and tears," and determination to overcome struggle and negativity at "2! 3!".

One of the scenes from the docuseries latest episodes begins in 2020 with the planning of the 'Map of the Soul World Tour' and then jumps back to 2013. On the other hand, it begins in 2020 with the planning of the "Map of the Soul World Tour" and then jumps back to 2013. Notwithstanding one of the episodes named The Beginning, 2020 was designated as the turning point for BTS and their career when, briefly, everything stopped for them.

With COVID-19 plaguing the entire world, the stars were compelled to halt as well, as the pandemic had caused the entire globe to cease. This led to the cancellation of their 2020 'Map of the Soul World Tour' for which the band had worked hard for years, and the ARMYs were eagerly waiting to reunite with their favorite boys.

Nevertheless, it allowed them to take stock of who they were as artists. J-Hope and his bandmates talked about how this time made them appreciate their craft and how it was an opportunity to introspect themselves anew and as the artists they wanted to become for their fandom.

5) BTS' hesitation towards contract renewal and continuing as a group

Expand Tweet

Among bands, BTS is unique in that their journey has been widely captured on video. Their most genuine, instinctive responses are captured in the documentary series or docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Story. The entire series showcases the raw sides and unedited lives of the seven Korean boys who shook the world with their music and their humanity.

Their unbridled and spontaneous expressions of resilience, sadness, loneliness, delight, and laughter are all present in the docuseries and strike a chord with the viewers. However, another moment that throws the spotlight on their career graph is when Kim Taehyung, aka V, opens up during the series and shares the group's apprehension in renewing their contract in 2018.

The singer mentions that for seven to eight years since their debut in 2013, they have worked tirelessly and without a single break. Hence, in 2018, when the prospect of contract renewal presented itself, the members just wanted to stop as they didn't have the strength to continue or face any further criticism from the world. As well known by the ARMYs, it was also the time when BTS was contemplating disbanding.

In addition, included in the docuseries are appearances by Kang Myeongseok, author of BTS: Beyond The Story, a 10-year record of BTS that takes the fans on a walk down memory lane on the band's significant moments over the years.

The documentary series also covers a variety of subjects, including BTS' challenges during the Danger era, their early performances, their first appearances at the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, their experiences becoming widely recognized in America, addressing at the UN, and the euphoria of performing at London's Wembley Stadium.