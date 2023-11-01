BTS' J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok may have been away from the limelight for a while due to his military service but that hasn't stopped the BTS rapper from making headlines. On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the BTS ARMY created a commotion on the social media app X, formerly Twitter, with the news of J-Hope getting promoted to Corporal today.

On October 6, 2023, BTS member J-Hope announced on Weverse that he had been promoted to the rank of Special Elite Class Warrior in the South Korean military. In the Weverse message, he gave fans an update and reassured them that he would work harder in the military to make his nation, his military comrades, and his fans proud of him.

Furthermore, on November 1, 2023, the BTS rapper was inaugurated in the rank of Corporal.

"OUR MAN IS TRENDING": The BTS ARMY takes pride in as J-Hope was promoted to a Corporal "Elite Warrior Class"

Under the Korean military, troops with junior enlisted ranks are referred to as "byeong." There are various ladder rungs to climb in this category, and each one denotes a different level of development. Every serviceman in the Korean military starts at "ideungbyeong," or "ibyeong," which is the lowest rank.

This rank is where K-pop idols pick up the fundamentals of soldiering right after boot camp. To put it in K-Pop parlance—it is equivalent to a trainee. Attaining the next rank of "ildeungbyeong" or "ilbyeong," troops at this level are equivalent to "private first class" in other nations.

Though they are still in the early stages of their military career, they are given greater leadership chances and duties. It's also a moment of pride for fans to witness their idols at this point gain respect and confidence from the military community.

Next in line is "sangdeungbyeong," also known as "sangbyeong," a rank that is important in the military hierarchy and is comparable to a Corporal in other armed forces. Idols may now take on increasingly significant responsibilities that require them to apply their extensive training and expertise.

Evidently, ARMYs couldn't keep their joy at bay as they soaked in the glory and pride of J-Hope's latest achievement in the military where he was promoted to Corporal on November 1. The fans flooded social media as they trended the hashtag "CONGRATULATIONS CORPORAL JUNG" with over 8K retweets and posts on the morning of November 1, 2023.

Even while rankings are important, serving in the military isn't only about moving up the ranks. Similar to how an idol might specialize in singing, dancing, or rapping, soldiers can likewise pursue an exciting range of specializations upon joining the army. J-Hope was assigned to the position of "jogyo," which is another term for Assistant Drill Instructor or Training Camp Assistant.

Soldiers must demonstrate their mettle in terms of physical condition, leadership, and military expertise to land this coveted post. There is fierce competition for this role since each division selects a limited amount of soldiers. Idols who wish to be considered must apply while receiving training and go through a rigorous selection procedure that includes both an interview and a physical assessment.

When it comes to training exercise demonstration and disciplining the recruits, the assistant drill instructor is invaluable. In this role, soldiers such as J-Hope assisted in guiding recruits through their training, assisting them in acclimating to their new surroundings, and helping superiors and recruits alike to ensure a seamless transition.

This is indeed a day that will be etched in the history of both Bangtan Sonyeondan and BTS ARMY as the Jack In The Box rapper and songwriter transitioned from an Assistant Drill Instructor to a Corporal in the South Korean military on November 1, 2023.