"KINGS" - Fans ecstatic as BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7 becomes the first K-pop album to sell over 1 million pure copies in the US

The BTS fandom is rejoicing, as the group has once again made history with their album Map of the Soul: 7. As of October 26, 2023, the album by the boy band has sold over a million pure copies in the United States. This is a historic feat as the septet also became the first Asian act as well as the first K-pop group to ever achieve this milestone on American soil.

The latest news has enraptured the BTS ARMY, as this is nothing short of an iconic moment for them. It is important to note that the latest feat comes at a time when the group is on a hiatus from group activities due to their military obligations. This, fans have taken to social media and congratulated the boys for their latest achievement. One ARMY, @lylacandes_, tweeted about the same and hailed the idols as "KINGS."

In the music industry, and as per the parameters of music charts, the quantity of physical copies of an album or single that have been sold is referred to as "pure sales." Map of the Soul: 7 is the only BTS album, and the first by a K-pop group, to have sold over a million physical copies in the US.

Map of the Soul: 7 is the South Korean boy band BTS' fourth studio album. BigHit Entertainment released the album on February 21, 2020. Five songs are featured on the album, which is the sequel to their 2019 extended play, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA.

"Legends": Fans are proud of BTS as they continue to shatter records while being on temporary break for military duties

The album draws inspiration from their growth and experiences over the years since their debut in 2013. Pop, R&B, and hip-hop records like Map of the Soul: 7 have been characterized as incorporating elements of urban current genres including rock, trap, and EDM. Its lyrics address topics of contemplation, introspection, and acceptance of oneself.

The album went on to win Best Album of the Year in the Genie Music Awards, Melon Music Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards, and The People's Choice Awards in 2020.

Moreover, the album's stock preorders exceeded 3.42 million copies over the first six days of the pre-order period during its release in February 2020. It even surpassed the group's own record established with MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA's 2.68 million pre-orders, according to Dreamus.

In fact, the record got more than 4 million pre-orders globally, according to a Forbes report from February 6, 2020. Over 4.02 million album pre-orders were placed by February 18, 2020.

Now, as the news of the group's latest achievement broke online, fans stormed social media and showered praise on BTS for achieving this historic feat of selling over a million copies of Map of the Soul: 7 as of October 26, 2023. One ARMY, @Lamyjj, tweeted:

"I’m so proud of you and your accomplishments and the men you have become. Congratulations."

Meanwhile, others cheered for the boys enthusiastically as well, celebrating this record.

Map of the Soul: 7 opened atop the US Billboard 200 with 422,000 album-equivalent units, including 347,000 pure album sales. This marked the group's fourth number-one album in the nation and had the biggest first-week sales statistics of any of her albums to date.

Prior to The Weeknd's After Hours release on March 20, it also set a record for the most album debut week sales in 2020. The album sold more copies overall than the following six highest-ranking albums on the Billboard 200.

In other news, in an effort to dispel any remaining misunderstanding regarding BTS' contract renewal, HYBE Labels issued a statement on September 25, 2023. The agency stated that, even though the members have already extended their agreement with the organization, it won't officially begin until after they return from their military duty, which is anticipated to occur in 2025.

Meanwhile, three members of the group Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are actively serving in the military, while Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook will announce their enlistment dates by the end of 2023. The members plan on resuming as a group in 2025, when the seven members will be back from serving in the South Korean military.