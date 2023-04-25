One of the many constantly changing aspects of the K-pop industry is its highest first-day sales albums list. What used to be a rare feat is quite frequent these days, with K-pop albums by artists being loved by fans globally. Only a few months ago, TOMORROW x TOGETHER entered the top five on the list as the first fourth-generation artist to ever do so, with their latest mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation.

While BTS held the top position for the longest time, the title was taken away from them recently by SEVENTEEN after the release of their latest album FML. The results are based on a system called Hanteo, calculates the sales from 1100 physical stores worldwide in real time to create a list of the highest first-day sales albums.

From BTS to SEVENTEEN: 5 K-pop albums by artists who bagged the highest first-day sales

1) FML by SEVENTEEN (3.99 million sales)

The album that currently holds the top spot on K-pop albums with the highest first-day sales is FML by SEVENTEEN. Released on April 24, 2023, the album made history with remarkable sales with a stark difference from its competing albums sitting on the list. FML, the tenth extended play put forth by the thirteen-member K-pop boy group, holds six songs in total.

With the song Super as their title track, the album was a huge success less than twenty-four hours after its release.

Since it was quite different and experimentative from what SEVENTEEN is ideally known for, fans were in awe of the album. They were just as proud of the band for their remarkable achievements despite the explorations.

2) MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 by BTS (2.65 million sales)

BTS' fourth studio album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, released on February 21, 2020, is second on the list of albums with the highest first-day sales. It was an extension of their previously released EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, which had five of the latter's tracks appearing on the album. The album resulted in a multi-dimensional one where solo, group, and unit songs were present on its tracklist.

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 consists of twenty songs and holds the track, ON, as its lead song. ARMYs loved the album for its captivating beats and lyrics, and it also managed to bag several awards as well.

3) PROOF by BTS (2.15 million sales)

BTS released their latest album, PROOF, an anthological album on June 10, 2022. PROOF was yet another meaningful release by the seven-member K-pop boy group. Though it wasn't necessarily a brand-new album, it was a collection of the band's iconic and unreleased songs with a few new tracks put together.

Since it is understood to be a farewell album released by BTS before they return to being active as a group in 2025, it has received a lot of attention, love, and support. The album has twenty-five tracks divided into two disks and the track, Yet To Come, is its title track. PROOF currently stands third on the list of albums with the highest first-day sales.

4) BE by BTS (1.95 million sales)

The fifth studio full-length album by BTS, BE, stands next in line on the list of albums with the highest first-day sales. The album was released during the peak pandemic on November 20, 2020, almost nine months after their previous album. This was the longest gap they've taken with comebacks.

The ARMYs love the album as it was produced during the pandemic and helped fans with their tough and lonely times. The album has eight tracks with Life Goes On as its title track.

5) The Name Chapter: Temptation by TXT (1.86 million sales)

TOMORROW x TOGETHER's fifth EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, was released on January 27, 2023. Despite it being a mini-album, it made history as it labeled the band as the first and only fourth-generation artist to enter the list of the top five K-pop albums with the highest first-day sales.

The Fairy and Cottage-themed album was quite the experimental album put forth by the five-member K-pop boy group. It was greatly received by fans and K-pop listeners in general. With a total of five tracks on the tracklist, the song Sugar Rush Ride is the album's title track

As the K-pop industry continues to put forth albums that are intriguing and unique with their captivating essence, fans can't help but rush to purchase these albums.

