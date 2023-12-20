"The muse that everyone craves": Fans ecstatic as BTS' Kim Taehyung is set to be the new face for Compose Coffee

Compose Coffee, a cost-effective coffee manufacturer is attempting to raise brand recognition by utilising BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V as its new model. In particular, Compose Coffee's international growth is anticipated to increase rapidly given that BTS is a prominent worldwide group. According to Naver News, in December 2023, Compose Coffee inked a modelling deal with V of BTS.

According to a report published by Naver News, Taehyung finished recording a commercial video for Compose Coffee ahead of time before enlisting on December 11, 2023. In addition, prior to sealing the agreement, Compose Coffee also had to go through the procedure of getting franchise owners' approval.

The choice of Kim Taehyung as a model was received favourably by the vast majority of franchise owners.

With BTS' Taehyung serving as its face, fans chime in that they are prepared to fall in love with the coffee brand

Compose Coffee intends to use innovative approaches to grow its international company. In September 2022, the Busan-based coffee brand opened its first location abroad in Singapore.

On December 15, 2023, V had posted a monochrome image of himself smiling and clutching what looks to be a coffee jar on on his Instagram page. As reports about Kim Taehyung being the face of Compose Coffee start to circulate online, fans are claiming that he may have given them a spoiler through the aforementioned Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the news that BTS V aka Kim Taehyung will be the brand ambassador for the company's advertising campaign has thrilled fans, as they are now looking forward to the next release of photos or ad videos for upcoming Compose Coffee projects.

In addition, the revelation that the campaign videos would premiere in January 2024 has increased fan curiosity. Many are now commenting under @taeguide's post about the same:

One of the most extensively known and adored coffee brands in South Korea is Compose Coffee. The Busan-based coffee brand has a sophisticated yet simple aesthetic.

Meanwhile, Naver News further reported that, as early as December 2023, Compose Coffee locations around the nation are expected to feature BTS' V's posters. The campaign also includes TV advertisements filmed featuring the Love Me Again singer which will be aired in January 2024.

The parent firm of Compose Coffee, JM Coffee Group, is also constructing a new headquarters close to Seoul's Garosu-gil, Gangnam-gu. Compose Coffee is still expanding aggressively - this year, it surpassed 2,400 stores. The brand is not far from hitting 3,000 stores as of 2023.