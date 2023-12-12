"Respect his privacy": Fans divided as BTS Taehyung and RM's photos in military drip-in suits go viral online on their enlistment day

BTS members Taehyung, aka V, and RM enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, at the Nonsan Army Training Centre in Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea. Following their enlistment, images of the two celebrities went viral online, as they were seen wearing military drip-in suits while walking in a line inside the military base.

After completing their entrance procedure at the recruitment inspection station, V and RM were seen marching in a queue to the training center under the direction of drill instructors.

The images were originally posted by the South Korean media outlet, My Daily News, on December 11, 2023.

Several BTS ARMY were delighted to see the new images.

However, a few fans expressed their discontent regarding the subject and asked others to delete those particular images in order to respect their privacy.

Mixed reactions pour in as several fans express pride after seeing Taehyung and RM in the latest pictures

In addition to Jimin and Jungkook, who will enlist on December 12, 2023, Jin, j-hope, and Suga—who are currently serving—took time off to come together as a group and send off V and RM.

In the latest images, Taehyung was seen marching to the training center in the rain while wearing a poncho (drip-in suit) provided by the military. RM, meanwhile, marched in formation with the other enlistees beside Taehyung, a big rucksack slung over his shoulder and his poncho's hood securely fastened.

After the images were made public, several fans gushed over how good the idols looked.

Desite the gushing, a few fans expressed their displeasure upon the images being circulated on social media platforms and asked ARMYs to delete them.

BTS' Taehyung has enlisted for the Special Team Duty (SDT) division of the Republic of Korea military. It is a special forces division that deals with missions to curd terrorism and smuggling. The rigorous training of SDT involves rappelling, combat, training, CQB Close Quarters Battle, and advanced martial arts, among others.

Those who undergo a Close Quarter Battle (CQB) training learn the fundamental strategies, techniques, and protocols required to carry out dynamic, cooperative close-quarters room warfare.

K-media praise BTS ARMY for honoring their idols' requests

Since the BTS members RM, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook had requested their fans to not visit the training centre on the day of their enlistment during the Weverse LIVE on December 5, no fans showed up around the Nonsan Army Training Centre in Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea on the day RM and V entered the military base.

Korean media outlets such as Yonhap News, News1, and Dispatch even lauded the BTS ARMY for respecting their idols' requests.

Instead of showing up themselves, fans sent large buses to the training center with encouragement written on them for both Taehyung and RM.

All members of BTS will have started their military duty when Jimin and Jungkook enrol on December 12, 2023, at the Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do training center, in South Korea. Jin is scheduled to be released in June 2024, and j-hope in October. Suga will be discharged in 2025, along with Taehyung, Jimin, RM, and Jungkook.