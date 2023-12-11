"He will do great": Fans stunned as former SDT serviceman share tough training details awaiting for BTS V as a part of Special Duty Team division

Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS V, has gained attention for his supposed choice to enlist in the Army Capital Defense Command's Special Duty Team (SDT) as part of his required military duty. The SDT is a special military police organization that deals with criminal cases related to violent and terrorist occurrences. Considering the SDT is involved in terrorist activities, Taehyung's decision to apply has sparked conversations among BTS fans.

On December 11, 2023, BTS V enlisted in the South Korean military, leaving behind millions of teary-eyed fans. Nevertheless, fans are assured that the Rainy Days singer-songwriter "will do great" in the SDT division.

BTS fans have been exploring the requirements and training for SDT, the Special Duty Team (SDT) that BTS V has decided to join, on the internet forums Theqoo. SDT is active in the Republic of Korea Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, according to a former SDT service member.

Fans laud BTS V and appreciate that he always "knew his duty for the country"

Prior to getting specialized training for their SDT activities, individuals recruited in SDT are required to complete training with one of these branches. BTS V have applied for abseil training (rappelling training) as a special course at various defense locations to help them overcome their phobia of heights. It is important to note that this was reported by the South Korean media outlet News1 on December 1, 2023, and hasn't been confirmed by HYBE.

This means that since HYBE has not verified the aforementioned assertion made by the media source, it is only conjecture among enthusiasts. Considering this selection, Taehyung must prepare for the tasks that call for someone to leap or climb through heights for the Capital Defense Command's Special Mission Unit.

Notably, the Rainy Days singer-songwriter has a recognized phobia of heights; during high-profile performances for award shows, he finds it difficult to let go of the handrails and closes his eyes when riding zip lines during broadcasts for variety shows. Fans expressed their worries about BTS V's acrophobia but also said they thought he could get over it. While some applaud V's bravery in facing his fear, others fully support his choice to enlist in the SDT.

However, a five-year-old YouTube video has gone viral online where an ex-soldier gives insights about Special Duty Team (SDT) training. The video displays sequences of soldiers serving in SDT and gaining unique experiences that are uncommon in regular civilian life. These include things like firing hundreds of rounds from a machine gun, Close Quarter Battle (CQB), and rappelling down from a helicopter, among others.

For the uninitiated, Close Quarter Battle (CQB) training is another procedure that SDT soldiers go through to get ready for a close-quarters battle, especially in counterterrorism settings. To put it briefly, Close Quarter Battle (CQB) training teaches law enforcement and military professionals the basic tactics, methods, and procedures needed to conduct dynamic, team-based close-quarters room warfare at the team level.

Among the CQB procedures are corner clearing and room clearing, which require soldiers to approach an area as a team. Bounding overwatch, in which two teams advance in turn while supporting one another with cover fire. Building clearance is the process of learning how to remove structures quickly and securely. Last but not least, to guarantee safety in confined spaces, weapons handling is covered through drills and stress shooting.

In addition, SDT soldiers are required to don a black battle outfit in the heat, which weighs about 20 kilograms (~44 lbs), as part of their training. Recruits must achieve strict physical requirements to be eligible for SDT, such as running 3 kilometers (~1.86 miles) in less than 12 minutes and 30 seconds, pulling up at least 14 times, doing 72 push-ups in 2 minutes, and doing 86 sit-ups in 2 minutes.

Fans rushed to Twitter and tweeted messages of encouragement and support for the Rainy Days singer-songwriter as he joined the SDT division today, December 11, 2023. Admirers from across borders showered praise on BTS V as they bid him adieu and tweeted, "Proud of you sir captain Taehyung."

The Republic of Korea Army Military Police Unit, known as the Special Duty Team (SDT), performs identical tasks to the Special Operations Unit (SOU) of the National Police Agency. They are the superior unit of the military police, with a focus on operations against terrorists similar to SOU.

Meanwhile, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope took leaves from their official duties to attend the enlistment process on December 11 and send off BTS V and RM. On December 11, 2023, Taehyung, also known as V, and Namjoon, also known as RM, drove into the Nonsan Training Center along with five other vehicles consisting of other BTS members, according to Yonhap News.

Both of the BTS celebrities will go through some basic military training after arriving at the training center before being called up to active duty in the army. After Jin and J-Hope posted pictures on their personal Instagram accounts, fans and admirers erupted into an online frenzy.

Bangtan fans were moved by this and expressed appreciation to Suga, Jin, and J-Hope for taking a moment to bid BTS V and RM farewell.