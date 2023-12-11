“Seven together”: Fans emotional as all BTS members reportedly reunite at the enlistment site to send off RM and Taehyung

BTS members Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon concluded their enlisting process in the Nonsan Training Centre in the South Chungcheong province on December 11, 2023. Their fellow band members Jin, j-hope, and Suga have already been a part of the military months before them. The latter three took permission for an off on Monday to bid farewell to the two members.

According to Yonhap News, Taehyung aka V, and Namjoon aka RM, attended the Nonsan Training Centre on December 11, 2023. Following their arrival at the Training Centre, both the BTS superstars will undergo a certain amount of basic military training before being summoned up to active duty in the army.

When fans learned that all seven members of the group reunited to bid adieu to RM and V, they took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their joy. Fans were delighted to see the band members together with one person even exclaiming that the seven members were together.

Fans hopeful after seeing the seven members together for RM and Taehyung's enlistment

Every member of the band went to Namjoon RM and Taehyung's enlistment process on December 11 to support them as they joined the military. Suga, Jin, and j-hope took time off to visit the location. While Suga is performing his mandatory military duty as a social worker, j-hope and Jin are serving in the army.

Additionally, Jimin and Jungkook, who are scheduled to enrol in the military on December 12, 2023, also went to say goodbye to RM and Taehyung.

Six vehicles pulled into the South Chungcheong recruitment camp on December 11, 2023, according to Yonhap News, a South Korean media site.

Fans and followers went into an online frenzy after Jin and j-hope shared photographs on their own Instagram accounts. This deeply touched the Bangtan fans, who expressed gratitude to Suga, Jin, and J-Hope for taking the time to see off RM and Taehyung. Fans poured their heartfelt messages on X, and hoped that BTS upload a new image of all the seven members together.

As mentioned earlier, Jimin and Jungkook will get enlisted together on December 12, 2023, following RM and Taehyung. This would mean that all seven members of BTS will be serving their military duty at that time.

Jin enlisted for active military duty in December 2022 and was recently promoted to sergeant. j-hope enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the army in April 2023 and was promoted to Corporal in November 2023. Min Yoongi aka Suga enlisted as a social service employee in September 2023 due to his shoulder injury and will be serving a total period of 1 year and 10 months.

The BTS fandom is eagerly waiting for the seven members to return from their respective military duties and reunite in 2025. However, they are well aware of the emotional carnage they would have to go through again on the next day as Jimin and Jungkook bid their goodbyes to the fans.