"Man will show humor": BTS' Jin posts hilarious comments on Taehyung & RM's Weverse letters, sends fans into a laugh riot

BTS leader and main Rapper Kim Namjoon aka RM and Kim Taehyung aka V are set to enlist in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023. The two idols each posted a long heartfelt letter on Weverse on the same day, earning a lot of tear-jerking reactions from fans. BTS ARMYs were extremely emotional as they tried to cope with the idols' enlistment.

However, BTS' Jin seemed to have other plans as he posted a hilarious comment on RM's letter on Weverse. Jin's comment was a reference to the BTS song Dope which starts with RM's intro verse "Welcome, first time to BTS?"

"Welcome it's your first time in the military right?" Jin wrote in the comment.

Namjoon's letter left the fans emotional and nearly having a meltdown online but it was Jin's comment that brought the much-needed humor that they weren't expecting. However, the Astronaut singer didn't stop there and went ahead to post another hilarious comment on Taehyung's Weverse letter as well.

When fans saw the comments, they poured in their feelings with many thanking Jin for cheering them up. They said that Jin knew how to change the mood with one person even claiming, "No matter what, man will show humor."

Fans confused as they couldn't decide whether to cry at RM & Taehyung's letters or laugh at Jin's comments

Since BTS' RM and V enlisted on the same day, they both posted a letter each on Weverse. The Love Me Again singer wrote a short but heart-touching letter expressing his sadness about being away from his fans and family for 18 months.

However, as fans were just coming to terms with the feelings of saying goodbye to their idol, Jin was back with another jab of humor. Jin, who had enlisted in December 2022 said that the temperature at the time was 35º F (1ºC) with a blizzard. He added that while Taehyung was enrolling on a much better day, the former had barely managed to do so.

"Really? When I had enlisted , there was a snowstorm & it was like negative 35 degrees fahrenheit & I had barely enlisted but you’re enlisting at a good time, the world is a better place," Jin wrote.

On the day of his enlistment, Namjoon penned a letter expressing an array of emotions. He said that the child in him was nervous about everything even if he was full of optimism for the future and eager to embark on his new life in the military.

He gave fans his word that he would always love them and would even transmit his love beyond international boundaries. Fans were moved to tears when the Wild Flower rapper-songwriter said he was saying "Goodbye" for a while and "Hello" when he returns in 2025.

Meanwhile, Taehyung assured his fans that he has prepared a lot of content for them to enjoy in the 18 months that he will be away. The Rainy Day singer promised to come back healthy in 2025 and reunite with the ARMY and his BTS members.

The ARMY experienced emotional turmoil when Jin's amusing remarks on the two Weverse letters caused everyone to guffaw. Tweets from fans describing the experience as an "Emotional Rollercoaster" filled Twitter, as many had anticipated Jin's signature humor to divert everyone at such a difficult moment.

As reported by Yonhap News on December 11, 2023, BTS members Taehyung and Namjoon have both entered the Nonsan Army Training Center. In all, six cars drove inside the training facility. A representative from BTS stated that all of the members of BTS arrived together in time for Taehyung and Namjoon's entrance.