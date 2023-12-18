"You deserve the World": Fans celebrate as BTS' Kim Taehyung wins the Best Idol of 2023 title on the IDOL CHAMP app

BTS member Kim Taehyung is all over the internet as he has won the Best Idol of 2023 on the IDOL CHAMP voting app, known as the Japan Winner’s competition. The Winter Bear singer acquired 36.21 percent of the votes from fans to achieve this title.

Kim Taehyung has millions of fans across the globe, which demonstrates his growing popularity in Japan. The Japanese fans of V have showered their love for him in the form of votes. Meanwhile, fans on social media celebrated this big win. A fan on X (formerly Twitter) said, “You deserve the world.”

“Borahae Kim Taehyung”: Fans celebrate as BTS’ V is titled Best Idol of 2023 on the IDOL CHAMP app

On December 18, 2023, the Layover singer won the Best Idol of 2023 in the fierce Japan Winner’s Competition. To commemorate his achievement, Shin-Okubo in Tokyo and SAKAE ICA in Nagoya will showcase his visuals across digital screens.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement, and many showered compliments on the Slow Dancing singer. Delighted fans trended “Best Idol of 2023 V” on X. Here are some reactions to his recent achievement:

More about BTS' V

Kim Taehyung made his solo debut in September 2023 with the highly anticipated album Layover and the title song Slow Dancing. Receiving love from millions of fans and listeners, all the songs on the album accumulated 50 million listens on Spotify, making Layover the fastest album to achieve this feat.

This was a huge milestone as all the songs, including Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.), each surpassed 50 million streams on the music service platform in only 72 days.

Previously, BTS' V bagged the November Artist of the Month title at the Seoul Music Award. This was a monthly run competition based solely on votes from fans on popular voting apps like IDOL CHAMP, Fancast, and PODOAL.

With fans’ unwavering support and love, he was honored with eight trophies following this feat. This was a memorable win for the fans and the Rainy Days singer as it marked his 8th consecutive Artist of the Month win at the Seoul Music Awards.

On December 11, BTS’ V and RM started their mandatory military service at the Nonsan Training Center. Currently, all the septet members are fulfilling their national duties at their respective bases.