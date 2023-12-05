"HES SO PRECIOUS": BTS' fans emotional as Kim Taehyung’s appearance in IU's comeback MV is reported to be a gift for ARMY while he’s in the military

On Tuesday, December 5, Star News reported that V, aka Kim Taehyung, is all set to appear in South Korean star IU’s upcoming music videos. IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, also confirmed that the Layover singer will be featured in the music video. According to Vogue Korea, this music video content will be a gift for fans while Kim Taehyung will serve in the military.

Delighted fans took to social media to express their excitement, saying, “HES SO PRECIOUS.”

Expand Tweet

“The two big Faces of Korea”: Fans react to Kim Taehyung’s appearance in IU's MV

Kim Taehyung is ready to make a special appearance in the music video of the popular South Korean singer IU. Following the reports, the management companies of both the artists confirmed this exciting news.

As Kim Taehyung will soon leave for military service, he cleared up his schedule and filmed the music video with IU. Although nothing regarding the release has been confirmed, EDAM Entertainment said:

"IU has finished filming the music video with BTS's V."

The agency further revealed that the Hotel Del Luna star is gearing up for her 2024 comeback:

"A new album is being prepared for the first half of the year.”

This is one of the most wished K-pop collaborations, and fans could not keep calm as they shared their favorite moments shared by the two stars. Here are some reactions to the news:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Previously, the Rainy Days singer was featured in one of IU's famous talk shows called IU's Pallette. The two stars then revealed themselves to be close friends, shocking fans. They showcased their adorable friendship in the show while the BTS member promoted his solo album Layover.

Because of their shared interest in music and having similar music tastes, IU and Kim Taehyung became friends. Excited fans look forward to the on-screen chemistry of the two friends.

BTS’ military enlistment

Expand Tweet

On December 5, BIGHIT MUSIC released an update regarding RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's military enlistment. The members are prepared to fulfill their national duties in December. RM and V will begin their basic training separately, following their procedures.

On the other hand, Jimin and Jungkook will start the training in the same unit and continue to serve together through the buddy system. Only families and military personnel are allowed during the entrance ceremony, so the agency has requested fans not to visit the site.

While no official event will take place, the agency also asked fans to extend their support and love through their hearts.