“Taehyung’s influence and popularity are unmatched”: Fans lavish praise as 12.12: The Day movie gains attention following BTS’ V’s enlistment news

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, will reportedly join the Special Task Force of the Army Capital Defense Command. In light of this news about the singer's enlistment, the South Korean film 12.12: The Day, starring Jung Woo-sung, Lee Sung-min, Hwang Jung-min, and others, is garnering attention from fans.

According to Korean media reports, a large number of Korean ARMYs are expected to watch the film in theaters, as the film is also based on an operation carried out by the Special Unit. As of December 3, the film had attracted over 4 million viewers. Concerning this, fans praised the Layover singer and commended his influence on Korean entertainment.

“Imagining Taehyung in those situations”: Fans reacted to BTS’ V's impact on the film 12.12: The Day

According to Korean media reports, Kim Taehyung will enlist in the Special Task Force for mandatory military service. As the film 12.12: The Day has the Special Task Force as its background, the Rainy Days singer's enlistment news adds more to the growing popularity of the film.

The Slow Dancing singer will reportedly begin his service with basic military training at the Nonsan training center on December 11. On the completion of his five-week training, he will be assigned a unit or remain with the Special Task Force if he passes the entrance.

The Special Task Force takes on high-stakes operations like responding to violent crimes, counter-terrorism, arresting military deserters, etc. It directly takes orders from the President of the Republic of Korea.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on this news while wishing Taehyung to be in good health ahead of his military enlistment, regardless of the unit he joins.

About 12.12: The Day

The film is set against the backdrop of the December 12, 1979, military uprising in Seoul. Based on the true events after the assassination of President Park Chung Hee in 1979, it took place in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

This political thriller narrates the story of tenacious capital security commander Lee Tae-shin (played by Jung Woo-sung). The commander battles against a coup started by security commander Chun Doo-gwang (played by Hwang Jung-min).

Kim Taehyung is expected to join the Capital Defense Command unit, which is the same unit led by Lee Tae-shin. This team fought till the end to enter the December 12 military rebellion. This has become one of the reasons why interest in the film among fans is growing.

According to the data released by the Kobis tracking service, the film has already garnered 34.2 million USD since its release on November 22. Given this accomplishment, it became Korea's third-most-watched film in 2023, following actor Ma Dong-seok's The Roundup: No Way Out and Kim Hye-soo's Smugglers.