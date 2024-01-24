"The logo couldn't be clearer": Netizens call out HYBE for its alleged Starbucks promotions through LE SSERAFIM's latest video amidst boycott

On Tuesday, January 23, LE SSERAFIM released their latest episode video, showcasing the members preparing for their MAMA stage. As the behind-the-scenes clips displayed the members talking about random events and topics in their dressing room, netizens couldn't help but notice the abnormal amount of Starbucks cups spread around the members.

Netizens also noticed that all the other food items on the tables were blurred, including unbranded things like an orange. However, the Starbucks cups not being censored, with their logo in clear display, led to speculations of HYBE, LE SSERAFIM's label's alleged association with the beverage brand. Netizens are questioning their intentions to promote the brand through their artists.

This video naturally angered several netizens since people across the globe have been boycotting the brand since October 2023. The boycott is due to reasons related to its alleged support towards Israel amidst its ongoing conflict with Palestine and the poor treatment of its employees. Additionally, concerning the K-pop scene, fans have also been planning a boycott of the Big Four K-pop agencies that showcased alleged support towards Israel for the ongoing conflict.

HYBE is under fire for its alleged Starbucks promotions through LE SSERAFIM's YouTube videos amidst the brand's boycott

Since October 2023, several people have been boycotting the popular beverage brand Starbucks for multiple reasons. In mid-November, several employees and former workers went on a strike against the brand's poor and unfair working conditions for the people housed under the brand. Additionally, it was also revealed that Starbucks filed a lawsuit against its workers for their posts that spoke in support of Palestine amidst the country's ongoing struggle with Israel.

This led to speculations that Starbucks fell in support of Israel, which left several netizens angered and displeased given the believed sufferings that the people of Palestine have been undergoing at the hands of Israel. This caused a boycott of Starbucks, leading to severe losses for the brand within just a few months. However, fans are not happy with HYBE's recent interactions with Starbucks.

Since the beverage brand has been facing drastic losses, netizens believe they've been trying to promote the brand through K-pop idols, influencing their wide, growing, and young audience, to purchase and engage with Starbucks. HYBE has been criticized for using its artists to promote alleged Israel-supporting brands such as Starbucks and McDonald's, and fans have also begun campaigns and trending tags on X demanding the label to digress from their actions.

As netizens continued to communicate the same, another such instance of LE SSERAFIM's dressing room being filled with Starbucks cups, with the logos on clear, full display, angered fans. For LE SSERAFIM's episode video showcasing the second part of the behind-the-scenes video during their MAMA stage, the members were seated in the dressing room, playing games and chatting about topics.

An unusual number of cups on the table with their logos not being censored can be seen in the video. While the members themselves weren't seen using or drinking from these cups, it started speculations among fans about HYBE's association with Starbucks to promote the brand.

Since branded things in K-pop and other videos are often censored, the Starbucks cups in LE SSERAFIM's video weren't, even though other branded and unbranded food items on the table were blurred. Therefore, fans discussed that HYBE intended to advertise the brand through LE SSERAFIM's videos, which many were not pleased with.

Fans have been raising awareness and demanding that HYBE change its actions regarding its alleged support of Israel. They've also been boycotting the Big Four K-pop companies, HYBE, YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment, who've allegedly showcased support towards Israel indirectly through brands.

