“JYPE BOYCOTT GENOCIDE” trends on X as fans urge company to stop Stray Kids, ITZY, TWICE & others from promoting Starbucks and McDonald’s

K-pop fans have been trending JYPE BOYCOTT GENOCIDE on social media urging the agency to cease Stray Kids, ITZY, TWICE and other artists from promoting Starbucks and McDonald's.

The fans are accusing the brands of supporting Israel in the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and state that they allegedly support inhuman acts against Palestine.

Fans alleged that the brands are financing the alleged genocide in Palestine. Therefore, if the groups accept money for promoting Starbucks and McDonald's, they would be seen as supporting the same. Fans are calling for the agency to take immediate action considering the matter sensitive and urgent.

JYPE trend amid Stray Kids, TWICE, & others' promo is part of BDS movement

The K-pop community is active in supporting the ongoing BDS Movement, which stands for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions. This movement aims to put a stop to the international support for Israel's alleged oppression of Palestinians and urges Israel to align with international law for maintaining peace.

As two international brands Starbucks and McDonald's face accusations of supporting Israel in the alleged genocide against Palestine, fans are urging K-pop groups including Stray Kids, TWICE, and others to disassociate from these brands.

They call on the global audience to stop purchasing Starbucks products citing an ongoing feud between the brand and its workers' unions. The Workers Union openly showases solidarity with Palestine while Starbucks claims not to support the union, leading to a fierce battle in the feudal court.

Meanwhile, McDonald's is accused of allegedly supporting the Israel military force. One of its franchises in Israel, in social media posts, announced donations of meals to the Israel Defence Forces. This sparked outrage as people accuse the brand of supporting those allegedly involved in the genocide against Palestine.

As K-pop fans accuse both American giants of providing support to Israel, they are boycotting their products worldwide. They believe the giants are seeking promotion from K-pop groups when the world is boycotting them.

Therefore, they want JYP Entertainment to take strict action and terminate any contracts with their groups.

As tensions escalate in the Middle East due to the ongoing crisis, K-pop fans have taken to social media to make their voices heard.