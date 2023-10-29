"Cancel the deal": Fans urge NCT 127 to terminate contract with Puma due to brand's alleged relations with Israel

On October 28, 2023, NCT 127's collaboration video with the famous brand Puma came under scrutiny when fans demanded the termination of the group's exclusive contract with the company. This came after fans brought the brand's alleged relations with Israel to light amidst the ongoing conflict.

The brand is reportedly associated with the Israel Football Association (IFA) and has been implicated in violations of human rights and international law, as per Koreaboo.

The new campaign video, "PUMA TUFF" was uploaded on social media and it featured NCT 127 members donning winter apparel and shoes by the brand.

"PUMA TUFF WITH @NCTsmtown_127. NCT 127's colorful styling stands out. PUMA TUFF Campaign. From the winter steady seller Tough Padded. Stylish ultra-down series. Meet NCT 127's hip visuals!" the caption read.

As the brand posted the new promotional campaign video with NCT 127, fans took to the comments section of the same, demanding that individuals boycott the German brand. They stated that they would not support a brand that had alleged relations with Israel.

Expand Tweet

"Never put a pair of Pumas on my feet ever": Fans react to NCT 127's partnership with the brand

Expand Tweet

The backlash against the German brand began after their alleged relations with Israel came to light. According to The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, a Palestinian-led movement that works for freedom, equality, and justice, the brand has been accused of violating international law and human rights.

"Global sportswear manufacturer Puma is involved in violations of international law and human rights. Puma is the main sponsor of the Israel Football Association (IFA), which includes teams in Israel’s illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian land. In addition, Puma’s current and past exclusive licensees in Israel have operations in illegal Israeli settlements," they said.

They further stated why they are against the German brand and noted:

"Israel’s military occupation expels Palestinian families, including children, from their homes to make way for these settlements. Israeli settlements are considered war crimes under international law."

The BDS Movement further stated that other Palestinian clubs are against Puma and want them to end their deal with the IFA.

"More than 200 Palestinian sports clubs have called on Puma to end the sponsorship deal and stop supporting Israel’s illegal land grabs. Puma markets itself as a company that cares about equality, yet it funds the apartheid the IFA helps sustain," they continued.

This angered several fans online and they took to Twitter to urge SM Entertainment and NCT 127 to end their contract with the brand. They also called for individuals to boycott the company and called the brand "disgusting." They expressed their support for the K-pop group and wished for them to cut ties with Puma.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, fans also observed that the brand had deleted the replies from fans who asked them to terminate their contract with the group. The brand has posted some pictures with the group even after receiving backlash online, which further infuriated fans.

Expand Tweet

Puma, SM Entertainment, and the popular group are yet to comment on the ongoing backlash that began after the "PUMA TUFF" campaign video went viral online.