“RESTOCK FACT CHECK ALBUMS NOW” trends on X as fans find alleged lack of proper album distribution flow for NCT 127 from SM ENTERTAINMENT

NCT 127 unveiled their highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Fact Check, which has nine tracks, on October 6, 2023. According to the Korean Sales Tracker 'X,' the album recorded sales of 256,803 copies on the first day. The tracker noted that the album sold 746 and 15,226 copies on the second and third consecutive days, by October 8, 2023.

While fans observed a significant decrease in the sale of the group's latest album, they assumed that the fault lay with SM ENTERTAINMENT's distribution channel. Fans believe that insufficient production of albums is causing delays in providing them to fans in a timely manner.

They have taken matters into their own hands and are urging SM ENTERTAINMENT to take proactive action to restock albums. They are also addressing the distribution issues related to the Fact Check album. They made sure to trend hashtags like #RESTOCKFACTCHECKALBUMSNOW on social media. They also took to X, formerly Twitter, to get the agency's attention about the album.

Fans find alleged lack of proper album distribution flow for NCT 127 from SM ENTERTAINMENT (Image via X)

Fans want SM ENTERTAINMENT to take immediate action and restock NCT 127's album, Fact Check

First few day sales of Fact Check (Image via X)

Fans noted that there was a significant decline in the sales of NCT 127's new album Fact Check. They have since speculated that it was because SM ENTERTAINMENT was unable to keep up with the distribution flow of Fact Check's pre-orders. They took to social media to wonder whether the agency intentionally restricted the quantity of the albums.

Fans also assume that more albums will only be produced if they receive greater support from fans. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, where the agency admitted to producing a limited number of albums for other groups. This has sparked immense suspicion among fans about how the agency is allegedly neglecting its artists.

Fans are also concerned about the promotions for NCT 127's 'Fact Check' albums. They claimed to have noticed that only promotional posters were being put up, and physical copies of the album were not readily available in stores. They made sure to trend statements to draw SM ENTERTAINMENT's attention to the issue.

"We are kindly asking you to check & fix the album distribution issues. RESTOCK FACT CHECK ALBUMS NOW. Stop the evident negligence & incompetence when it comes to NCT 127. You are causing inconvenience to everyone," fans said on social media.

Fans also took to X to protest the alleged distribution issues concerning NCT 127's Fact Check albums. While some said that they hadn't received the products, others wondered why the company was allegedly sabotaging their own artists.

Some fans checked their local stores, including an X user @podofskywhales, who visited multiple stores in Australia. The user noted that stores either had one or none of the album versions available for purchase. This raised concerns about inadequate production and distribution issues among fans of the band.

User claiming that albums are not available in Australia (Image via X)

Fans are saddened that the comeback hasn't received proper promotions. They claim that since album sales are low, it could affect the band and album's position on various music charts, including Hanteo and Billboard. This allegedly disregards the hard work put in by the members for their album.

Currently, fans are discussing sending a truck to the agency's building to draw attention to the ongoing issue and encourage a swift resolution.

Some fans are even accusing the agency of unfair treatment, claiming that only NCT 127 faces distribution shortages, while other groups enjoy timely sales and distribution.

NCT 127 held A Night of Festival on October 6, 2023, to commemorate the release of Fact Check.