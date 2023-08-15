NCT 127 to release three special tracks with Puma in celebration of their 75th anniversary

On Tuesday, August 15, NCT 127 revealed that they'll be releasing three new songs to commemorate the shoe and sportswear brand's 75th anniversary. Given that the group was recently labeled the Asia Pacific ambassadors of the brand, the two have collaborated on three tracks, which will be released on August 17, 2023.

The three tracks are Clyde, Capri Royale, and Puma 180. However, this is not all that the group has in store with respect to Puma's 75th anniversary celebrations. Resembling an actual K-pop comeback, the additions, like concept photos, behind-the-scenes videos, and teasers, will also be released accordingly as the two entities put forth their collaboration.

Fans elated as NCT 127 announces release of three new tracks' in celebration of Puma's 75th anniversary

At the beginning of this month, on August 3, Puma Korea made a special announcement revealing that NCT 127 had joined their family. As the label's Asia Pacific ambassadors, the nine-piece K-pop subunit of NCT will be releasing campaigns and promoting the brand in Asian countries.

Through the article released by Puma Korea, it was revealed that the group was chosen as their brand ambassadors due to their immense and growing popularity in the music industry, especially in Asian countries like Korea, Japan, China, etc. However, it is also important not to ignore their immense fame in other countries outside Asia, like Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and more.

To further commemorate NCT 127's entrance into Puma's family and also in celebration of their 75th anniversary, the two put forth quite exciting and unexpected news regarding the release of three new tracks: Clyde, Capri Royale, and Puma 180.

However, with the teasers released so far by Puma, fans also speculate that these might not just be song names but also be names of the upcoming shoe releases on which the two might have collaborated. Regardless, fans have been extremely elated and happy about the news of the upcoming collaboration, which is likely to bring in more attention and rightful recognition for the group.

Additionally, despite NCT 127 having done collaborative songs before, many fans are curious as to how the songs will actually sound. More specifically, fans are also curious about the additional content that will be rolled out along with the three songs. Puma Korea revealed that in addition to the teaser, mood sampler, and tracklist, which were already released, they also have a short video in place before the actual music videos are released.

In addition to their collaboration with Puma for their 75th anniversary, NCT 127 will also be participating in the group's full-member concert, NCT NATION: To The World, which will be rolled out on August 26 at 6 pm KST. Additionally, the unit will also be participating in the full-group fourth studio album comeback, Golden Age, which is slated for release on August 28 at 6 pm KST.

As more and more excitement builds up around the group, fans can hardly wait for the release of all the fresh content that's awaiting them.